Infor Achieves AWS Manufacturing and Industrial Competency

Designation recognizes Infor for its expertise in providing services and software solutions for an end-to-end industrial manufacturing software toolchain

NEW YORK, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor®, the industry cloud company, today announced that it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Manufacturing and Industrial Competency designation for Infor CloudSuite Industrial and other SaaS solutions. This designation recognizes Infor for its expertise in providing customers professional services and software solutions for an end-to-end industrial manufacturing software toolchain.

(PRNewsfoto/Infor) (PRNewswire)

As manufacturing customers move to the cloud, they seek cloud experts with manufacturing experience to help them transform and use data in new ways, knowing they need to move faster than ever. AWS Manufacturing and Industrial Competency Partners provide customers with solutions across their digital transformation journey while being assured that they have support from a validated AWS partner to meet their needs. These solutions follow AWS best practices for building secure, high-performing, resilient and efficient cloud infrastructure for industry applications.

Powered by Infor SyteLine®, an enterprise resource planning (ERP) solution with more than 30 years of experience helping manufacturers, Infor CloudSuite Industrial is an end-to-end ERP solution for both discrete and process manufacturers, providing predictive analytics, collaboration, lean production tools and integration options. CloudSuite Industrial is a true mixed-mode application for engineer to order, configure to order, highly repetitive, process and service-based manufacturers. It helps manage complexity and growth, while enabling organizations to gain performance improvements in customer service, productivity and cost control.

Infor customer Oliver Packaging & Equipment Co. — a leading manufacturer of premium food equipment and meal packaging systems — is leveraging an integrated Infor CloudSuite Industrial and Infor Coleman artificial intelligence (AI) solution to help provide critical food supplies to senior meals programs (including Meals on Wheels America), healthcare organizations, schools, grocery stores and more.

"The pandemic created greater demand for packaged meals, combined with supply chain challenges," said Mitch Summerfield, president of Oliver Packaging. "With Infor CloudSuite Industrial in place, we were able to meet these challenges and improve our business significantly across the board — margins, NPS (Net Promoter Score), on-time delivery, and employee satisfaction. Now, with Coleman AI integrated into some of our key processes, we can stretch that even further, simply because we're able to better project what products we need."

Achieving the AWS Manufacturing and Industrial Competency differentiates Infor as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member with demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success in running cloud solutions on AWS for the manufacturing and industrial sector. This program showcases manufacturing consulting and software partners that have domain knowledge and are providing cloud services. To receive the AWS Manufacturing and Industrial Competency designation, AWS partners must undergo a rigorous technical validation and provide vetted customer references.

"Infor is proud to achieve the AWS Manufacturing and Industrial Competency designation," said Infor EVP Ed Allen. "Our team is dedicated to helping companies achieve their business transformation goals by leveraging the agility, breadth of services, and pace of innovation that AWS provides."

AWS enables scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify AWS partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

Learn more about Infor CloudSuite Industrial: www.infor.com/products/cloudsuite-industrial

About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. We develop complete solutions for our focus industries. Infor's mission-critical enterprise applications and services are designed to deliver sustainable operational advantages with security and faster time to value. Over 60,000 organizations in more than 175 countries rely on Infor's 17,000 employees to help achieve their business goals. As a Koch company, our financial strength, ownership structure, and long-term view empower us to foster enduring, mutually beneficial relationships with our customers. Visit www.infor.com.

Media contact

Scott Matulis

Infor

Scott.matulis@infor.com

818.451.8919

Copyright ©2023 Infor. All rights reserved. The word and design marks set forth herein are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Infor and/or related affiliates and subsidiaries. All other trademarks listed herein are the property of their respective owners. www.infor.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Infor