Spindrift Spiked, America's Best Tasting Hard Sparkling Water, launches Spiked Strawberry Lemonade and brings Hard Sparkling Water back to its roots

One of the fastest-growing sparkling water brands in the U.S. creates the perfect Spiked Lemonade – without the added sugar or synthetic sweeteners.

NEWTON, Mass., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Spindrift is launching Spiked Strawberry Lemonade – the 21+ adult version of their fan-favorite sparkling lemonade. Voted #1 Best Tasting by The Washington Post, Spindrift Spiked is made with real fruit – and no synthetic sweeteners or additives – Spiked Strawberry Lemonade guarantees all the nostalgia of your favorite lemonade without any of the added sugar.

Spiked Strawberry Lemonade guarantees all the nostalgia of your favorite lemonade without any of the added sugar. (PRNewswire)

"Sparkling water at its core is unsweetened, clean, refreshing, and easy to understand. Hard seltzer and hard lemonade have migrated away from the promise of sparkling water and become sugary and artificial-tasting," said Bill Creelman, CEO and founder of Spindrift. "With the launch of Spiked Strawberry Lemonade, Spindrift is doubling down on our belief that Hard Sparkling Water should be delicious without the added sugar."

As a commitment to their Drifter community and sparkling water purists everywhere, Spindrift is inviting consumers back. For a limited time, those who ditch their artificial, sugary hard seltzers, can enter for a chance to win a set of Spindrift Spiked glasses – to see the difference with their own eyes https://www.spindriftspiked.com/pages/glasses-giveaway .

Each can is filled with real, juicy, jammy strawberries, a hint of lemon and lime juice, sparkling water, and alcohol from fermented cane sugar. Whether straight from the can or poured into a cold glass, for deliciousness that you can taste (and see), Spiked Strawberry Lemonade is the perfect beverage to kick off the warmer weather.

With a superior, clean alcoholic base, Spiked Strawberry Lemonade has only 85 calories per can and is the perfect option for those looking for a cocktail that's packed with flavor and an intentionally low ABV – 4%. Like the rest of Spindrift's Spiked line, Spiked Strawberry Lemonade uses a 10-day fermentation process to maximize ABV without additives and an ultra-filtration process that purifies at the molecular level.

Spindrift Spiked Strawberry Lemonade will first be available in late April in both an 8-pack, and within Spindrift's Staycation 12-pack along with Pineapple, Mango, and Lime in select markets in 21 states, including AZ, CA, CO, CT, DC, FL, GA, IL, KS, MA, ME, MN, NC, NY, OR, RI, SC, TN, VT, WA and WI. Spindrift donates 1% of its Spiked sales as part of its commitment to 1% For The Planet. To learn more, visit spindriftspiked.com and @spindriftspiked.

Media Contact: spindrift@smallgirlspr.com

Spindrift Spiked (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Spindrift