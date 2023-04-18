Perfecto Launches Latest Version of Scriptless Mobile to Help Organizations Streamline Test Creation at Enterprise Scale

Scriptless Mobile simplifies test creation for even the most complex native mobile use cases and enables enterprise-level scalability.

MINNEAPOLIS, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Perfecto by Perforce, a leading provider of mobile testing solutions, is proud to announce the release of the latest version of its scriptless mobile testing automation tool. Perfecto Scriptless Mobile provides enterprise scale support for complex native mobile testing, making it an essential tool for organizations looking to improve their mobile testing efforts quickly and efficiently.

Perforce Software (PRNewsFoto/Perforce Software) (PRNewswire)

The latest enterprise version of Perfecto Scriptless Mobile provides teams with the ability to rapidly create and execute tests regardless of their level of coding knowledge and allows QA teams to easily build even the most complex test cases while increasing productivity for developers. Perfecto Scriptless Mobile is fully compatible with current Perfecto test automation features and integrates seamlessly into customers' existing testing infrastructure.

With growing consumer expectations and usage of mobile applications, it is critical for businesses to ensure their mobile apps work seamlessly across all platforms and devices. The latest version of Scriptless Mobile makes this task easier than before. Its simple, yet powerful drag-and-drop functionality allows users of all skill levels to easily create, evaluate, and execute tests without the need for coding.

Thomas Haver from M&T Bank participated in Perfecto's Design Partner Program for the release and commented on the experience: "Scriptless Mobile turned automation from a tester activity into a team activity since everyone could do it."

Scriptless Mobile allows organizations to scale their testing efforts efficiently and effectively as their portfolio grows. With this new scalability, organizations can ensure that their mobile applications are tested thoroughly, reducing the risk of costly errors and defects.

In addition to GUI functional testing, Scriptless Mobile also supports advanced use cases including biometrics, audio/video, image injection, secure and regular text, and network virtualization.

Glen John from Bell Mobility said, "This tool will greatly improve our testing efficiency, giving us the ability to perform more testing more often, leading to faster qualification times."

Christian Nguyen from AXA had a similar outlook stating, "Scriptless Mobile enables us to onboard more business and functional users on this platform and share the idea that users can start test automation activities without any technical skills."

To learn more about the latest version of Perfecto Scriptless Mobile and see its powerful capabilities in action, users can sign up for a free, 14-day trial at https://www.perfecto.io/free-trial.

About Perfecto

Perfecto powers exceptional digital experiences by combining the power of flexible test authoring, cross-platform execution, and AI-driven analytics into one secure, cloud-based web & mobile testing platform.

About Perforce

Perforce powers innovation at unrivaled scale. Perforce solutions future-proof competitive advantage by driving quality, security, compliance, collaboration, and speed – across the technology lifecycle. We bring deep domain and vertical expertise to every customer, so nothing stands in the way of success. Privately held and funded by Clearlake Capital and Francisco Partners, our global footprint spans more than 80 countries and includes over 75% of the Fortune 100. Perforce is trusted by the world's leading brands to deliver solutions to even the toughest challenges. Accelerate technology delivery, with no shortcuts. Get the Power of Perforce.

Media Contacts

PERFORCE GLOBAL

Colleen Kulhanek

Perforce Software

Ph: +1 612 517 2069

ckulhanek@perforce.com

PERFORCE UK/EMEA

Maxine Ambrose

Ambrose Communications

Ph: +44 118 328 0180

perforcepr@ambrosecomms.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Perforce Software