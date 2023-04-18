CED Announces Recipients of Its 2023 Distinguished Leadership Awards

NEW YORK, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Committee for Economic Development, the public policy center of The Conference Board (CED), announced the outstanding business leaders and their companies that will be receiving the 2023 CED Distinguished Leadership Awards. An annual tradition, the awards honor leaders who demonstrate a strong commitment to corporate citizenship, business stewardship, and advancing public policy in the nation's interests.

This year's awards pay special tribute to business leaders and their companies that have demonstrated exceptional leadership in very challenging times, including advancing equal opportunity during a time of national economic uncertainty, recovering from the pandemic, building a more civil and just society, and upholding a rules-based international order.

The 2023 Awards Celebration will be held on October 26, 2023, in New York City, where the honorees will be introduced by leading executives—all of whom are distinguished leaders in their own right. This year's CED Awards Committee is co-chaired by Marc Casper, Chairman, President, and CEO of Thermo Fisher Scientific; Judy Marks, Chair, CEO, and President of Otis Worldwide; and Ravi Saligram, CEO and Board Member of Newell Brands.

"The past year has been fraught with economic and geopolitical upheaval. The US continues to grapple with the fallout from the pandemic, the war in Ukraine, inflation, and is on the precipice of entering into a recession. While our nation faces historic challenges on multiple fronts, this year's honorees and their companies truly epitomize sustainable stewardship and opportunity," said Dr. Lori Esposito Murray, President of CED. "These leaders, along with their companies and communities, embody the best of business through their unwavering dedication, innovation, integrity, compassion, and optimism, both at home and abroad. By shining a light on their commendable leadership, we inspire business and public policy leaders more broadly to follow in their footsteps."

CED is pleased to announce the recipients of the 2023 Distinguished Leadership Awards for Business Stewardship and Corporate Citizenship:

Thasunda Brown Duckett , President and CEO, TIAA

Arvind Krishna , Chairman and CEO, IBM

Tamara Lundgren , Chairman and CEO, Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc.

Jim Fitterling , Chairman and CEO, Dow

Lisa Su , Chair and CEO, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD)

