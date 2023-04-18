ArbiterSports Renews Five-Year Partnership with Washington Interscholastic Activities Association and Washington Officials Association

SALT LAKE CITY, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ArbiterSports (Arbiter), the leading provider of scheduling and pay management solutions for high school sports, Washington Interscholastic Activities Association (WIAA), and the Washington Officials Association (WOA) today announced a five-year renewal of their technology partnership.

The relationship between the organizations was formed in 2020 when WIAA awarded Arbiter the competitive bid for a statewide scheduling platform. The opportunity for a platform that allowed schools and sports official assigners to work from the same schedules, along with providing electronic payments to officials was a key differentiator.

WIAA's Executive Director, Mick Hoffman, praised the partnership, stating, "Arbiter has provided a valuable resource to both schools and officials across our state. The Arbiter Game platform has created a reliable and consistent source for schedules and scores of high school events, making it easier for parents and fans to support their local teams. The WIAA is excited to grow this partnership and build on its success."

With a single source of scheduling truth, Arbiter's platform streamlines tasks for athletic directors, assigners, and officials, providing an efficient solution for managing high school sports in Washington. Additionally, since the inception of the partnership, all officials for high school games are paid electronically, greatly improving the speed and consistency of payments to a key resource for WIAA schools.

"Paying officials electronically within days or even hours of completing a game has gone a long way towards helping officials feel valued, which is imperative in a world where many referees are hanging up their cleats," said Todd Stordahl, Executive Director of the WOA. "We are grateful for ArbiterSports long-term commitment to the health of officiating that this partnership extension represents.

