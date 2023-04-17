Men's Wearhouse Unveils Wedding Wingman: The Ultimate Online Concierge for Grooms Seeking a Stress-Free Wedding Planning Experience

HOUSTON, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Men's Wearhouse , the largest specialty retailer of menswear and rental apparel in the U.S. with more than 630 stores nationwide, announces the launch of Wedding Wingman, a digital tool designed to assist grooms and their groomsmen in selecting the perfect look for their wedding day.

Men's Wearhouse Unveils Wedding Wingman: Online Concierge for Grooms Seeking a Stress-Free Wedding Planning Experience

Wedding Wingman is a comprehensive tool that streamlines the wedding planning process by providing grooms and their partners with inspiration and guidance for selecting the ideal wedding attire. Wedding Wingman was first introduced in a pilot market in September 2022, and following months of refinement, it will be available nationwide in all Men's Wearhouse stores starting April 6, 2023. The tool was created in response to customer feedback and insights indicating that nearly half of all grooms find the wedding planning process too difficult or time-consuming.

"As part of Men's Wearhouse's digital strategy and innovation, Wedding Wingman represents a significant step towards the company's goal of providing customers with a seamless omnichannel shopping experience," said John Tighe, President, Tailored Brands. "By leveraging digital technology, Men's Wearhouse hopes to inspire customers and help them easily find a look they'll love for their big day, whether they shop in-store or online."

Men's Wearhouse conducted extensive market research that helped inform product development for the tool's user experience. During the pilot, the team saw significant customer time-savings in test markets. Those who used the digital tool saved several ideas and looks at home, allowing the team to quickly pull styles for the customer once they visited in-store.

Wedding Wingman asks the engaged couple a few simple questions about their wedding and then provides them with a range of suitable options that they can save in the tool. Providing an assortment of choices is important as customers prioritize convenience and one-on-one service when shopping for wedding apparel.

The tool helps busy grooms manage the wedding party, too. Wedding Wingman makes it easier for grooms to track who in their wedding party has obtained their garments and gives them the ability to send friendly reminders to those who haven't.

"Men's Wearhouse understands that fit is the most important aspect of choosing wedding attire for grooms," said Tighe. "The launch of Wedding Wingman is part of Men's Wearhouse's broader initiative to provide customers with the best possible experience, whether shopping online, in-store, or a combination of the two. Men's Wearhouse is committed to making shopping for wedding attire as easy and stress-free as possible, and Wedding Wingman is a crucial component of that effort."

Men's Wearhouse's stores are a real competitive advantage in providing customers with the best possible experience. The company's stores provide personalized advice on the type of look that is right for each customer's specific occasion and tailored garments that ensure the perfect fit.

Wedding Wingman provides customers with inspiration and helps them establish what they are looking for, making the in-store process even smoother and faster for the customer. The tool brings the personalized service and expertise a groom gets from an in-store expert to an online experience that's available 24/7.

For more information about Wedding Wingman, visit www.menswearhouse.com/wingman .

ABOUT MEN'S WEARHOUSE

Founded in 1973 and a subsidiary of Tailored Brands , Men's Wearhouse is the largest specialty retailer of menswear and rental product in the U.S., with more than 630 stores nationwide. Men's Wearhouse carries a full selection of formalwear, tailoring, casualwear, and accessories. We are proud to offer merchandise brands such as Joseph Abboud, AWEARNESS Kenneth Cole, BLACK by Vera Wang, Paisley & Gray, and Michael Strahan.

