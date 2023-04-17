MARRIOTT BONVOY INSPIRES TRAVELERS TO DISCOVER THE UNEXPECTED AS THEY ROAM AROUND THE WORLD

Whether Travelers Uncover Play at Moxy or Wellness at Westin, the Global Travel Leader's Diverse Portfolio of 30 Hotel Brands Fuels Self-Expression & Exploration With a Brand for Every Journey

BETHESDA, Md., April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As travelers set out into the world, Marriott Bonvoy - Marriott International's extraordinary portfolio of 30 hotel brands, award-winning travel program, and endless experiences - is igniting a penchant for embracing the unexpected with experiences that aim to surprise, delight, and prompt travelers to "Roam Around the World."

"The Marriott Bonvoy portfolio has set out to be a catalyst for enrichment and to open travelers up to new opportunities. Each of our brands has an unmistakable point of view, and with 30 brands and a global footprint, there's an experience for every mood, motivation, and moment," said Brian Povinelli, SVP and Global Head of Marketing and Brand, Marriott International. "There are endless ways you can experience the world through Marriott Bonvoy, and we continue to introduce new offerings and programs to make it possible for travelers to roam farther."

For those who have wondered, "is Marriott Bonvoy for me?" - with a portfolio that spans over 8,000+ properties, including 500+ independent hotels, and the largest collection of luxury offerings, there are countless experiences that power the unexpected.

Hoping to stick to your wellness routine on the road? Westin Hotels & Resorts - hospitality's global leader in well-being for more than a decade - empowers guests to transcend the rigors of travel by staying active on the road. The brand's refueled Gear Lending program provides recovery and strength training tools from Hyperice and Bala to guests on demand. - hospitality's global leader in well-being for more than a decade - empowers guests to transcend the rigors of travel by staying active on the road. The brand's refueledprovides recovery and strength training tools from Hyperice and Bala to guests on demand.

Need spaces that ignite your creativity or love for music? W Hotels delivers with sophisticated, yet bold design and experiences. Travelers can book their very own W Sound Suite , W's signature, on-site recording studio found at select properties for professional and novice musicians alike. New openings like W Rome or W Nashville embody the brand's fresh take on modern luxury – fostering connection and celebrating authentic, local culture. delivers with sophisticated, yet bold design and experiences. Travelers can book their very own, W's signature, on-site recording studio found at select properties for professional and novice musicians alike. New openings likeorembody the brand's fresh take on modern luxury – fostering connection and celebrating authentic, local culture.

Looking to play during your stay? Moxy Hotels is seriously into showing travelers a good time, and breaks every hotel rule to make it happen. Check-in is at the bar, complete with a signature drink upon arrival and the lobby is the living room, designed to help guests get some work done or let loose – the perfect complement to Moxy's stylish and smartly designed rooms. Each Moxy has a consistently cool vibe that's shaped to take on characteristics of its destination, making guests feel truly part of the locale. is seriously into showing travelers a good time, and breaks every hotel rule to make it happen.complete with a signature drink upon arrival and the lobby is the living room, designed to help guests get some work done or let loose – the perfect complement to Moxy's stylish and smartly designed rooms. Each Moxy has a consistently cool vibe that's shaped to take on characteristics of its destination, making guests feel truly part of the locale.

Picking a destination that matches your Instagram grid aesthetic? Marriott Bonvoy offers endless aesthetically pleasing places to experience: at Hotel Riomar, Ibiza, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel , the river (Rio) meets the sea (Mar), with a minimalist color palette inspired by the island's landscape and a clever restoration of this historic building. In Lisbon , The Ivens, Autograph Collection coins itself as the Explorer's Hotel, offering an intimate and immersive experience inspired by the adventures of Roberto Ivens and Hermenegildo Capelo , two Portuguese explorers from the 19th century. Marriott Bonvoy offers endless aesthetically pleasing places to experience: at, the river (Rio) meets the sea (Mar), with a minimalist color palette inspired by the island's landscape and a clever restoration of this historic building. Incoins itself as the Explorer's Hotel, offering an intimate and immersive experience inspired by the adventures ofand, two Portuguese explorers from the 19th century.

Checking UNESCO World Heritage Sites off your bucket list? Marriott Bonvoy houses a variety of UNESCO World Heritage Sites - including Matild Palace, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Budapest . Marriott Bonvoy houses a variety of UNESCO World Heritage Sites - including

Looking to get up-close-and-personal with Africa's "The Big Five?" Marriott Bonvoy has just announced the opening of JW Marriott Masai Mara Lodge in Kenya , marking the company's highly anticipated debut in the luxury safari segment. This haven of transformative experiences offers exhilarating guided game drives where guests can observe the renowned wildlife and wilderness that Masai Mara is home to - including lions, leopards, buffalos, rhinoceros, and elephants. Marriott Bonvoy has just announced the opening of, marking the company's highly anticipated debut in the luxury safari segment. This haven of transformative experiences offers exhilarating guided game drives where guests can observe the renowned wildlife and wilderness that Masai Mara is home to - including lions, leopards, buffalos, rhinoceros, and elephants.

Underscoring the Marriott Bonvoy portfolio and promise of memorable and diverse experiences, the new "Roam Around The World" campaign, produced in conjunction with creative content and production company, SuperBloom House, is a nod to nostalgia and call to travel. Anchoring the campaign is a series of creative covers of "Roam" - the tuneful travelogue by the B-52's, arguably one of music's most important New Wave bands of our time. Led by W Hotels' North America Music Director, Leah Chisholm (aka LP Giobbi), emerging musical talents have reimagined and modernized the track in unexpected ways, each embodying the spirit of a different Marriott Bonvoy hotel brand. Marriott Bonvoy collaborated with Squeak E. Clean Studios - who have worked with world-class artists from Doja Cat to Lauryn Hill and LCD Soundsystem and more - to bring the tracks to life.

People around the world are invited to join the conversation on Instagram and TikTok . To explore Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of brands and hotels, or to enroll as a Marriott Bonvoy member for free, visit www.marriott.com . For more information on the campaign, visit wherecanwetakeyou.com.

About Marriott Bonvoy®

Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International's award-winning travel program and marketplace, gives members access to transformative, eye-opening experiences around the corner and across the globe. Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of 30 extraordinary brands offers renowned hospitality in the most memorable destinations in the world. Members can earn points for stays at hotels and resorts, including all-inclusive resorts and premium home rentals, as well as through everyday purchases with co-branded credit cards. Members can redeem their points for experiences including future stays, Marriott Bonvoy Moments™, or through partners for luxurious products from Marriott Bonvoy Boutiques®. With the Marriott Bonvoy app, members enjoy a level of personalization and contactless experience that allows them to travel with peace of mind. To enroll for free or for more information about Marriott Bonvoy, visit marriottbonvoy.com . To download the Marriott app, go here . Travelers can also connect with Marriott Bonvoy on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram and TikTok .

