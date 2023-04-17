AmTrav Releases New Data Showing Dramatic Fare Differences without NDC access to American Airlines' Lowest Fares

CHICAGO, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Corporate travel managers have wondered since December 2022 how they would be affected by American Airlines' decision to restrict their lowest fares to only corporate channels connected to modern New Distribution Technology (NDC) technology. Today, AmTrav , the one connected platform for business travel, released data that revealed when booking American flights without access to NDC technology, corporate customers are paying more on at least 34% of bookings, with the difference averaging $128 more per booking.

AmTrav Logo (PRNewswire)

Because AmTrav is connected to American's modern NDC retailing technology to shop, sell and service American flights, not only are customers seeing savings on 34% of their bookings, but AmTrav can also answer these pressing questions by comparing American fares available via NDC to the higher fares available via legacy, old technology channels on thousands of corporate customers' searches and bookings.

"There is a misconception that only American's Basic Economy and certain leisure fares are impacted, but the data we've collected shows us that American NDC has much lower fares for corporate customers on many Economy and First Class bookings," said Jeff Klee, CEO of AmTrav. "While we're not religious about how we connect to airlines, if option A has low fares and option B has high fares, it's our job to do whatever it takes to use option A so corporate customers get the lowest fares with the control, visibility and service they need for their travel program."

AmTrav will update this fare data daily at AmTrav.com/NDC for corporate travel buyers, press, analysts to continue to have access to the latest information. Additional analysis will be posted weekly on the AmTrav blog ( AmTrav.com/Blog ) including this week's analysis showing that American has raised non-NDC fares more in their smaller hubs like Miami, Phoenix and Chicago than their larger hubs like Dallas, Charlotte and Philadelphia. Corporate customers interested in maintaining seamless access to American Airlines' lowest fares can contact AmTrav to sign up and start saving today.

