Qunnect Unveils R&D Facility and GothamQ Network Research Hub at Brooklyn Navy Yard

Now demoing at the new site facility, the team also announces the commercial launch of QU-SOURCE, an atomic source that can preserve entanglement with high fidelity, ideal for interfacing with various quantum devices and what might be the highest-performing entanglement source for quantum networking to date.

BROOKLYN, N.Y., April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Qunnect, an industry leader in quantum-secure networking technology, announces the expansion of its facilities in the Brooklyn Navy Yard. The newly constructed 4000 sqft R&D facility and a 1500 sq. ft. Network Research Hub for the GothamQ Network will support Qunnect's networking technology, designed for scalable deployment on existing telecom fiber infrastructure.

Qunnect's entanglement source is the first of its kind to support interfacing quantum devices to telecom fiber networks.

"GothamQ is the first network of its kind in the US dedicated to the practical distribution of useful entanglement to perform quantum networking protocols over metropolitan distances," notes Qunnect CEO Noel Goddard. "This network will not only host new forms of secure communication, but it will also support other quantum devices, including computers and sensors. This collection of capabilities will serve as the foundation for the Quantum Internet."

On the occasion of Quantum Day, Qunnect is also very proud to announce the commercial launch of its QU-SOURCE product. QU-SOURCE is the only entanglement source on the market that produces exceptionally pure polarization photon pairs that are readily compatible with telecom fiber and atomic-based quantum devices. A manuscript describing the underlying physics can be viewed here on ArXiv (link)

Qunnect's QU-SOURCEs are installed on the GothamQ network where the company is performing pilots on 34km loops traversing Brooklyn and Queens. These products are supported by another recently launched product, the QU-APC, (link to OFC press release), which corrects for damaging fluctuations in the fiber channels caused by environmental perturbations.

"We are introducing a source capable of generating more than ten million pairs of high fidelity polarization entangled photons with sub-GHz linewidth, high heralding efficiency and bichromatic wavelength to be compatible with telecom fibers and atomic devices," explains Co-Founder and CSO Mehdi Namazi. "Additionally, by leveraging GothamQ, we proved the practicality of distributing these entangled photons over 34km of New York City deployed fibers, while maintaining high rate, high entanglement fidelity, and very high, uninterrupted network uptime."

