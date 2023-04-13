U.S. Customs and Border Protection Selects Silvus MANET Radios to Enhance Interoperability and Shared Situational Awareness

$9.9 Million IDIQ Contract Award Will Create Robust & Resilient Mesh Network Connecting Key Border Technology Systems and Front-Line Personnel

LOS ANGELES, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Silvus Technologies, Inc. ("Silvus"), a global leader of advanced wireless networking communication systems, today announced that the United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has awarded Silvus a 4-year, $9.9 million IDIQ contract for StreamCaster MANET radios and MN-MIMO waveform technology. As part of the contract award, Silvus has received an initial $1.75 million task order to support CBP's southern border sectors. Silvus StreamCaster MANET radios and MN-MIMO waveform were selected for their ability to create a robust, secure, and resilient mesh network, connecting key border technology systems, sensors, aircraft, and front-line personnel.

Silvus advanced StreamCaster MANET radios provide high-fidelity video, voice, and data communications – delivering broadband wireless connectivity for mission-critical applications. In addition, its flexible software defined radio architecture will enable CBP to seamlessly add enhanced capabilities to address evolving operational requirements. At the heart of every StreamCaster MANET radio is Silvus' proprietary MN-MIMO waveform technology that creates a self-forming, self-healing, and adaptive mesh network – capable of linking hundreds of Smart static and mobile technology nodes and sensors with unmatched range, data rate throughput, resiliency, and scalability.

"This latest award exemplifies Silvus' successful partnership with the CBP, and our commitment to delivering innovative connectivity solutions that advance the Innovation Team's mission," said Greg Dunbar, Silvus Director of Sales, Public Safety & Commercial. "Our advanced StreamCaster tactical MANET radios and MN-MIMO waveform will support Smart integrated networks with a powerful toolset of capabilities that increase operational mission success, tighten national security and improve the connectivity of front-line personnel."

About Silvus Technologies, Inc.

Privately held and headquartered in Los Angeles, Silvus Technologies develops advanced MIMO technologies that are reshaping broadband wireless connectivity for mission critical applications. Backed by an unmatched team of PhD scientists and design engineers, its technologies provide enhanced wireless data throughput, interference mitigation, improved range, mobility, and robustness to address the growing needs of its government and commercial customers. Learn more at https://silvustechnologies.com.

