PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP SCHEDULES FIRST QUARTER 2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE: PAG), a diversified international transportation services company and one of the world's premier automotive and commercial truck retailers announced today it will be hosting its first quarter 2023 financial results conference call as follows:

WHEN: Wednesday, April 26, 2023



TIME: 2:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time



PHONE: United States, please dial (877) 336-4441 (access code 6738360)

International, please dial (409) 207-6985 (access code 6738360)





Note: Callers should dial in 5-10 minutes before the call begins.



WEBCAST: To access the live webcast of the conference call, please go to the Investors section of the company's website at www.penskeautomotive.com and select the webcast link.





Note: Listeners should access the webcast 10 minutes before the call begins.

The call will follow the release that morning, before the market opens, of the first quarter 2023 earnings for Penske Automotive Group. A copy of the press release containing the financial results and a copy of the results presentation may be accessed through the Investors section of the Penske Automotive Group website at www.penskeautomotive.com

A full replay of the conference call will be available later that day through May 3, 2023 by dialing:

United States, please dial (866) 207-1041 (access code 3303187)

International, please dial (402) 970-0847 (access code 3303187)

About Penske Automotive

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, is a diversified international transportation services company and one of the world's premier automotive and commercial truck retailers. PAG operates dealerships principally in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Germany, Italy, and Japan and is one of the largest retailers of commercial trucks in North America for Freightliner. PAG also distributes and retails commercial vehicles, diesel and gas engines, power systems and related parts and services principally in Australia and New Zealand. PAG employs over 26,500 people worldwide. Additionally, PAG owns 28.9% of Penske Transportation Solutions (PTS), a business that employs over 41,500 people worldwide, manages one of the largest, most comprehensive and modern trucking fleets in North America with over 417,000 trucks, tractors, and trailers under lease, rental and/or maintenance contracts and provides innovative transportation, supply chain and technology solutions to North American fleets. PAG is a member of the Fortune 500, Russell 1000, and Russell 3000 indexes, and is ranked among the World's Most Admired Companies by Fortune Magazine. For additional information, visit the company's website at www.penskeautomotive.com.

Inquiries should contact:

Shelley Hulgrave Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer 248-648-2812 shulgrave@penskeautomotive.com Anthony Pordon

Executive Vice President - Investor Relations and Corporate Development

248-648-2540

tpordon@penskeautomotive.com

