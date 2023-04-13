Chesapeake Utilities Corporation Completes Construction of New Infrastructure to Meet Growing Energy Demand in Vero Beach, Florida

DOVER, Del., April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE: CPK) announced today that its subsidiary, Peninsula Pipeline Company Inc. (PPC), has completed an 11.3-mile expansion that will bring additional natural gas capacity to the Vero Beach, Florida, area. PPC partnered with another third-party utility, Florida City Gas (FCG), on the project.

(PRNewswire)

The project, which cost approximately $10.5 million, interconnects with existing PPC infrastructure in Sebastian and extends to Vero Beach. The new facilities will transport natural gas to five new delivery points, extending service to the communities of Wabasso, Wabasso Beach, Indian River Shores, North Hutchinson Island and Harbor Isles. The Company expects this project to generate additional annual adjusted gross margin of $1.8 million in 2023 and $2.5 million in the years thereafter.

"We operate in service territories where populations and customer demand for energy continue to grow. We remain committed to meeting this demand and providing safe, affordable and reliable natural gas service including making additional infrastructure investments in these growing areas," said Jeff Householder, president and CEO, Chesapeake Utilities Corporation.

"With this expansion, FCG will continue working to provide safe and reliable natural gas service to the barrier island, including the Seaglass and the Strand communities which will receive gas this spring, followed by more communities this summer. Demand is high, and we're dedicated to helping meet the growing need, especially as we enter storm season," said Marc Seagrave, Florida City Gas senior director of business development.

Construction began during the second quarter of 2022 and was completed on schedule and within budget.

About Peninsula Pipeline Company

Peninsula Pipeline owns and operates several intrastate natural gas pipelines throughout seven counties in Florida. PPC provides transportation service that links interstate pipelines to local distribution systems, industrial customers and power generation facilities. PPC completed recent expansions in Northwest Florida and West Palm Beach, Florida.

About Chesapeake Utilities Corporation

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a diversified energy delivery company, listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Chesapeake Utilities Corporation offers sustainable energy solutions through its natural gas transmission and distribution, electricity generation and distribution, propane gas distribution, mobile compressed natural gas utility services and solutions, and other businesses. For more information, visit www.chpk.com.

Please note that Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is not affiliated with Chesapeake Energy, an oil and natural gas exploration company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

For more information, contact:

Brianna Patterson

Manager, Public Relations and Strategic Communications

302-217-7050

bpatterson@chpk.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Chesapeake Utilities Corporation