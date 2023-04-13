Avidity Biosciences to Host Investor and Analyst Event Focused on AOC 1001 Topline Data from Phase 1/2 MARINA™ Trial on April 27, 2023

Nicholas E. Johnson, M.D., M.Sci., FAAN, MARINA lead investigator will present AOC 1001 topline data

Volume 7 of investor and analyst series will be an in-person event in Boston and available via webcast

SAN DIEGO, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: RNA), a biopharmaceutical company committed to delivering a new class of RNA therapeutics called Antibody Oligonucleotide Conjugates (AOCs™), today announced that the company will host Volume 7 of its investor and analyst series focused on the topline safety, biomarker and functional data from the AOC 1001 Phase 1/2 MARINA™ trial in adults with myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1) on April 27, 2023 at 5:30 p.m. ET in Boston and available via webcast.

(PRNewsfoto/Avidity Biosciences, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

The Avidity management team will be joined by Nicholas E. Johnson, MD, MSCI, FAAN, Vice Chair for Research, Department of Neurology, Virginia Commonwealth University. Dr. Johnson is presenting the topline data for the first time earlier that day during an oral presentation at the 75th American Academy of Neurology (AAN) Annual Meeting.

Dr. Johnson is one of the principal investigators in END-DM1, an ongoing natural history study being run by the Myotonic Dystrophy Clinical Research Network (DMCRN) and is the lead investigator in the AOC 1001 Phase 1/2 MARINA trial.

In-person and Video Webcast Information

The company is hosting Volume 7 of its investor and analyst event series on April 27, 2023 in Boston, beginning at 5:30 p.m. ET to discuss the topline data from the MARINA trial of AOC 1001. The event will be available via a live video webcast and can be accessed here or from the "Events and Presentations" page in the "Investors" section of Avidity's website. A replay of the webcast will be archived on Avidity's website following the event.

About Avidity

Avidity Biosciences, Inc.'s mission is to profoundly improve people's lives by delivering a new class of RNA therapeutics - Antibody Oligonucleotide Conjugates (AOCs™). Avidity's proprietary AOCs are designed to combine the specificity of monoclonal antibodies with the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to target the root cause of diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. Avidity's advancing and expanding pipeline has three programs in clinical development. AOC 1001 is designed to treat people with myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1) and is currently in Phase 1/2 development with the ongoing MARINA™ and MARINA-OLE™ trials. AOC 1020 is designed to treat people living with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD) and is currently in Phase 1/2 development with the FORTITUDE™ trial. AOC 1044 is designed for people with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) mutations amenable to exon 44 skipping and is currently in Phase 1/2 development with the EXPLORE44™ trial. AOC 1044 is the first of multiple AOCs the company is developing for DMD. Avidity is also broadening the reach of AOCs beyond muscle tissues through both internal discovery efforts and key partnerships as the company continues to deliver on the RNA revolution. Avidity is headquartered in San Diego, CA. For more information about our science, pipeline and people, please visit www.aviditybiosciences.com and engage with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Investor Contact:

Kathleen Gallagher

(858) 401-7900 x550

investors@aviditybio.com

Media Contact:

Navjot Rai

(858) 401-7900 x550

media@aviditybio.com

(PRNewsfoto/Avidity Biosciences, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Avidity Biosciences, Inc.