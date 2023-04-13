America's Favorite Pizza Brand is…No Preference

Vericast finds frozen pizza winning as restaurants leave hundreds of millions on the table

SAN ANTONIO, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Americans love pizza and consume more than three billion a year. But according to research, about 40% of consumers now have no preference when choosing a pizza place, and due to inflation, 13% of recent pizza restaurant guests are opting for frozen or non-restaurant pizza.[1], 2

"Based on sales and traffic numbers, some believe the big four pizza brands (Dominos, Pizza Hut, Papa John's and Little Caesars) are consumers' first pick, but when we dig a little deeper, we found that the top choice is actually 'no preference,'" said Dana Baggett, Client Strategy Director, Restaurant Division at Vericast. "This lack of preference and loyalty means consumers can be swayed to change brands with incentives."

With inflation top of mind, consumers are more price conscious and grocery stores are elevating their pizza incentives. Over the past two years, retailers have increased their frozen pizza brand promotions 214%[2] and consumers have noticed. In a typical week, 43% of recent pizza restaurant guests purchased frozen pizza.[3] This swing to at-home pizza options is further evidenced by a nearly 11% growth in frozen pizza sales over the last year.[4] As a result, retailers are cashing in, boosting share and wallet.

"The pizza battle is on, and grocery stores are winning," continued Baggett. "Consumers are shifting to at-home pizza, resulting in the big four pizza players losing 3% share of wallet compared to same time last year, according to Numerator. If they convert just 5% of their guests who purchase frozen pizza each month, they could earn roughly $500M collectively. Brands who deliver targeted offers across digital and print channels will win loyalty and business."

Rising prices continue to affect consumers. Vericast's 2023 Restaurant TrendWatch report, which surveyed nearly 2,000 adults in the U.S. to assess shifting consumer behavior, found nearly half are eating out less often due to inflation. In addition, 18% of consumers, especially millennials, millennial parents, and parents overall, are opting for less expensive brands of pizza or restaurants. This behavior increases among frequent pizza restaurant customers – those that order from restaurants once a week or more – with 25% selecting less expensive pizza options.

Other key report findings include:

Consumers weigh their options as eating out becomes more expensive

Brands can win customers with coupons and loyalty rewards

Vericast is a partner to 170 pizza companies including all the top 10 brands in America. To learn more about how inflation is impacting consumers and the adjustments restaurants and retailers can make to optimize their marketing campaigns, read the 2023 Restaurant TrendWatch report.

