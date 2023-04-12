Following an independent security review performed by Veracode and validation from ConnectWise API and platform teams, PC Matic officially certified and now directly integrates with ConnectWise Automate

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C., April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, American cybersecurity firm, PC Matic , announced the delivery of the Invent Certified Application Allowlisting integration for ConnectWise Managed Service Providers (MSPs).

PC Matic Delivers Invent Certified Application Allowlisting Integration for ConnectWise Managed Service Providers (PRNewswire)

Following an independent security review, PC Matic is now officially a ConnectWise Invent vendor and directly integrates with ConnectWise Automate. PC Matic will receive Tier 1 integration support from the ConnectWise help team.

"We are thrilled to have partnered with the ConnectWise Invent team to deliver the deepest ConnectWise integration of any Application Allowlisting solution on the market today," said Zack Austin, PC Matic Vice President of Business Development. "This integration with ConnectWise Automate brings ease-of-use for Managed Service Providers implementing access control/Allowlisting for standards such as CIS V.8, NIST, GDPR, HIPAA, and frameworks like CMMC, NIST CSF, Cyber Essentials, and Essential 8."

"ConnectWise is thrilled to have PC Matic in our Invent Program" said Travis Vigneau, senior director of Channel Sales and Alliances for ConnectWise. "Integrations like this will help foster an ecosystem of innovation and bring value to the MSP community."

PC Matic has released an Invent Certified Application Allowlisting solution with ConnectWise. The PC Matic integration with ConnectWise Automate will be into PC Matic's existing portfolio of solutions which is designed to enable its partners to solve complex problems for their end customers.

ConnectWise is the world's leading software company dedicated to the success of IT solution providers (TSPs) through unmatched software, services, community, and marketplace of integrations. ConnectWise offers an innovative, integrated, and security-centric platform—Asio™—which provides unmatched flexibility that fuels profitable, long-term growth for partners. ConnectWise enables TSPs to drive business efficiency with automation, IT documentation, and data management capabilities and increase revenue with remote monitoring, cybersecurity, and backup and disaster recovery technologies. For more information, visit connectwise.com.

More information on PC Matic may be found here .

More information on ConnectWise may be found here .

PC Matic Logo (PRNewsfoto/PC Matic) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PC Matic