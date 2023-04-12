HITS Corporation Acquires Imagex, Expanding its Offerings and Reach.

The acquisition aligns with HITS' ongoing strategic plan to expand their product offerings and serve a larger customer base throughout the United States, including the government sector.

HAZELWOOD, MO., April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HITS Corporation, a recognized leader in information technology services, has announced its acquisition of Imagex, a woman-owned business based in Reston, Virginia. For over 30 years, Imagex has specialized in Document Scanning, Document Management Software, Hardware, and Hardware Maintenance. Imagex is one of the nation's top providers of M-Files and was nominated for North America Partner of the Year at the 2020 M-Files Global Partner Conference.

Expanding Service Offerings for Both Government and Private Clients

The acquisition provides HITS with additional service capabilities and allows the organization to diversify its customer base and geographic reach, particularly within the federal government sector, where Imagex has a proven track record of performance and quality service.

"Imagex has a great reputation in the industry for providing quality service and customer support. With their proximity to the Washington DC area and past performance with the Federal Government, we knew right away Imagex would complement our future strategic plans," said Michael Steinmann, CEO of HITS.

HITS will maintain the Imagex name and location in Reston, Virginia as they continue to expand their services to the Federal Government and eastern states. This is HITS' third acquisition within the past 12 months, following Optitek (St. Louis, MO) and Microtek (St. Louis, MO), and part of HITS' larger plans to expand services, lead technological innovation, and enhance work environments across the country.

For more information about HITS Corporation, visit hitscorp.com .

For more information about Imagex, visit imagexinc.com .

About HITS Corporation

With 29 years of experience and over two billion documents processed, HITS has become a leader in information technology services. HITS provides solutions for healthcare providers, corporations, and government agencies. By utilizing innovative technology, HITS creates optimized information that enhances the customer's working environment. HITS specializes in document and data management, paper storage removal, remote document capture, document scanning and conversion, and data migration. Through HITS' paperless efforts, the company has helped save over 20,000 trees. For more information, please visit hitscorp.com.

