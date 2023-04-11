University of St. Augustine for Health Sciences Offers Pro Bono Clinics to Address Community Healthcare Needs and Prepare Students with Clinical Experience

Students in Occupational Therapy, Physical Therapy, and Speech Language Pathology develop critical clinical skills while assisting local communities

SAN MARCOS, Calif., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of St. Augustine for Health Sciences (USAHS) is stepping up to meet critical healthcare needs in key markets with 12 pro bono health clinics designed to increase community access to healthcare and provide students with real-world clinical experience. In 2022, 4,317 pro bono therapy sessions occurred across USAHS's five campuses, with 2,252 of these sessions completed via telehealth. USAHS students served 550 pediatric and adult patients in need throughout the year.

"As one of only a few universities in the nation solely dedicated to graduate studies in health sciences, USAHS is committed to addressing the shortage of healthcare professionals by training the next generation of rehabilitative sciences practitioners and advanced-level nurses," said Nicole Capell, Manager of Pro Bono and Telehealth Initiatives at USAHS. "Along with offering free, high-quality healthcare services to those in need, our pro bono clinics equip students to provide exceptional patient care, thrive in interprofessional healthcare teams, and succeed in leadership roles."

The pro bono clinics at USAHS's campuses in Miami and St. Augustine, Florida; Dallas and Austin, Texas; and San Marcos, California are pivotal for ensuring student career readiness. They give students a unique opportunity to apply their classroom teachings to real patients. The clinic sessions also allow faculty, staff and chosen community partners to provide hands-on supervision before students go on to their external placements.

"USAHS' Pro Bono SLP Teletherapy Clinic not only prepared us with the tools necessary to become successful clinicians, but it also taught us the importance of collaboration, creating a safe environment for our clients, and incorporating creativity into our sessions," said Deanne Fontanel, MS-SLP Program student at USAHS. "USAHS provided us with the opportunity to connect with members from the community and provide services. It was exciting to see our clients progress throughout the semester along with the experience we gained."

Students at the USAHS clinics provide numerous specialized services, including:

Pediatric and adult speech language pathology

Pediatric and adult occupational therapy

Pediatric and adult physical therapy

In-person, telehealth, and hybrid opportunities for patients to access therapy

Patients participate in USAHS's quality pro bono clinics for a variety of reasons. They may reside in a rural area, where quality healthcare is not available; lack insurance to cover the services they need; are experiencing homelessness, or require unique treatment that is not easily found, such as pediatric neuroplasticity.

For more information about the University of St. Augustine for Health Sciences, visit www.usa.edu/.

About the University of St. Augustine for Health Sciences

The University of St. Augustine for Health Sciences (USAHS) is a graduate institution that offers degree programs in physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech-language pathology, graduate nursing, education, health science and healthcare administration, as well as continuing education programs. Founded in 1979, USAHS educates students through its network of campuses in San Marcos, California; St. Augustine and Miami in Florida; and Austin and Dallas in Texas. USAHS is regionally accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC) Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC), 1001 Marina Village Parkway, Suite 402, Alameda, CA 94501, (510) 748-9001, https://www.wscuc.org/about/ , and demonstrates its commitment to social responsibility through its B Corp certification. For more information: www.usa.edu .

