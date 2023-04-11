Tony's Delicious Cajun Twist on a Classic Deviled Egg

OPELOUSAS, La., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Put a new spin on a classic deviled egg this spring! Whether you are trying to decide what to do with all those eggs the Easter Bunny hid, or looking for a devilishly delicious picnic treat, Tony Chachere's Fried Deviled Eggs are crunchy, creamy, Creole, and have an inviting flavor that will have you savoring every bite.
TONY'S FRIED DEVILED EGGS
By: @firehousegrub
INGREDIENTS
6 Extra Large Eggs
Frying Oil
½ Cup Mayonnaise
1 Tablespoon Dijon Mustard
1 Tablespoon Dill Pickles, Finely Chopped
2 Teaspoons Tony's Original Creole Seasoning
Flour
1 Egg, Beaten
Panko Breadcrumbs
1 Jalapeño, Thinly Sliced
PREPARATION
Prep Time: 15 Minutes
Cook Time: 30 Minutes
Serves: 3-4
- Bring a small pot of water to a boil. Drop eggs in water. Cover and reduce heat to low. Continue to cook for 13 minutes.
- Remove eggs from the pot and transfer to a bowl with ice water.
- While the eggs are cooling, make the topping by combining mayo, mustard, dill pickles, and seasoning in a bowl.
- Peel eggs and cut them in half. Take out yolks and put them in a bowl with other ingredients. Stir to combine.
- Heat frying oil to medium-high heat. Coat egg whites in flour; dredge them in the beaten eggs; then coat them in panko breadcrumbs.
- Fry until golden brown. Remove and place on a paper towel to drain the grease.
- Place the filling in a sandwich baggie and cut the corner off. Squirt filling onto each fried egg. Garnish with sliced jalapeños and a sprinkle of Tony's and enjoy!
About Tony Chachere's®
For more than 50 years, Tony Chachere's® Famous Creole Cuisine has been bringing flavor to tables across the country and the world. Established in 1972 by Tony Chachere, the "Ole Master" of Creole cooking, Tony's remains family-owned and operated in Opelousas, Louisiana. Employing more than 100 people, the family maintains a tradition of Creole authenticity in its comprehensive line of seasonings, dinner mixes, marinades, salad dressings and more.
