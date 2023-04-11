Innovative Solar Systems, LLC: Venture Capital Funds Target Solar Investments in 2023 and Beyond

ASHEVILLE, N.C., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Analysts and energy fund managers are speculating that investments in solar for 2023 will far outpace 2022. Venture Capital Funds in the solar sector in 2022 invested $7 billion in early stage solar, a 56% increase as compared to the $4.5 billion in 2021. This is the highest amount of Venture Capital Funding for solar in a single year. There was a record 396 mergers and acquisition (M&A) transactions related to either early-stage solar development companies or utility scale solar projects in 2022.

Today's high oil prices and the reality that gasoline has lifted the shares of renewable energy companies are making renewable energy funds the best-performing sector among funds in 2023, and predicted to be in 2024, 2025 and beyond. Energy funds are providing high, double digit returns to Investors in a market where globally some investors are taking 30 to 40 percent quarterly losses in their portfolios.

United States solar development companies are fielding calls from across the globe from investors. Aggressive Investors for U.S. solar include the Middle East, Europe and Asia. Solar and wind farms will be the best investments in coming years due to their high, low risk IRR's far outpacing returns in the S&P 500. Those returns are predicted to continue this upward trend for many years to come because the U.S. is the world's largest energy producers, but a nation with not enough spare oil or gas. U.S. utility-scale solar projects are at all-time highs. The amount of money being placed into energy funds by investors far exceeds the amount of viable energy projects available worldwide for these funds to invest in.

To say that there is more money chasing renewable energy projects would be an understatement and one of many reasons that many capital groups and energy funds have either merged with or bought outright 128 energy-project-development companies in 2022 alone, according to Mercom Data. Large energy funds are multiplying daily, but finding fewer and fewer deals to deploy their investment dollars into, so savvy renewable energy funds and their investors now have an "insatiable appetite" for the huge profits that MEGA Solar Projects generate, according to numerous industry C.E.Os.

Innovative Solar Systems is just one of many world-class, large developers of utility-scale solar projects available for immediate acquisition, either entire equity sale or merger. By acquiring ISS an Energy Fund could obtain their own "Turn-Key" sophisticated solar project developer complete w/ robust ready to build project pipeline. Investment funds are quickly realizing that finding individual projects on the open market to purchase and invest in are gone. The only way to continue to grow private or public energy funds and their profits will be by acquiring your own in-house developer of energy projects.

Contact Innovative Solar Systems today to learn more about this profitable solar company acquisition opportunity. ISS has a flawless eleven (11) year track record in Utility Scale Solar and this acquisition will generate billions in profits for the right fund, investor or buyer. M&A and Business Brokers are always welcome at 5% success fees.

Contact: Investments@InnovativeSolarSystemsLLC.com

