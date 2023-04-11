Approximately 510,000 visit the Seoul Mobility Show 2023 Opens and closes with great success

Held at KINTEX Exhibition Center 1 from Friday, March 31 to Sunday, April 9 th

Approximately 510,000 visitors during the 10-day event - 104% increase compared with 2021

Participants included as many as 163 business entities and institutions from 12 countries worldwide including hardware, software, and service companies.

Scope of participation expanded to the overall mobility industry including robotics and air mobility, with approximately 90 types of vehicles exhibited

The 2nd Seoul Mobility Awards' Grand Prize presented to SOS Lab's "Solid State 3D Lidar"

GOYANG, South Korea, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Seoul Mobility Show 2023 closed on Sunday, April 9 after highlighting its evolution to a full-scale convergence exhibition with the theme of mobility. This event is the largest mobility industry exhibition in Korea and was held at KINTEX Exhibition Center 1 in Goyang from March 31st to April 9th.

Seoul Mobility Show 2023 (PRNewswire)

As many as 163 companies and institutions from 12 countries around the world participated in three categories: hardware, software, and service. This was an increase of more than 60 percent compared with 2021.

"The Korean mobility industry still needs support, and so does the Seoul Mobility Show," said Kang, NamHoon, the chairman of the Seoul Mobility Show Organizing Committee and president of the Korea Automobile Manufacturers Association (KAMA). He added, "As the convergence of the mobility industry is strengthened, related exhibitions are also expected to grow together. The next showcase will promote qualitative growth to become a convergent exhibition that will present the diversity of future mobility based on expansion in exhibiting technologies, items, and fields as well as in the number of participants."

Beyond Vehicles to the Entire Mobility Industry

Exhibitors included Kia, Renault Korea Motors, Mercedes-Benz, Mini, BMW, Genesis, Chabot Motors (INEOS), KG Mobility, Tesla, Porsche, and Hyundai Motor, displaying 90 products including eight World Premieres, four Asian Premieres, nine Korea Premieres, and ten concept cars.

Nine companies participated in the New Mobility portion of the show to present their technologies in the areas of robotics, UAM, and PAV. Among the nine business entities were GHOSTROBOTICSTECHNOLOGY, SK Telecom, and Vspace. The Organizing Committee prepared a unique exhibition hall for air mobility for the first time in collaboration with the Institute for Aerospace Industry-Academia Collaboration.

In addition, to promote the convergent exhibition, Hyundai Motor Company prepared a robotics showcase titled, "Mobility House", to display robots working on electric vehicle automatic charging, deliveries, and personal mobility, as well as to spotlight their (new) MobED and SPOT robots. Automakers also revealed their efforts to expand their technologies to the mobility field, including Tesla exhibiting a humanoid robot called "Teslabot."

Contributing to the development of the mobility industry with a technology-centered mobility exhibition

Following 2021, the Seoul Mobility Show 2023 also had plenty of side events to spotlight technological innovation in the mobility industry.

First, the Seoul Mobility Awards expanded the field of participation to three categories: mobility-related hardware, software, and technology. This year, SOS Lab's "Fixed 3D LiDAR" won the Grand Prize while the First Place Prize in the Hardware category was for "a2z Robo Shuttle" by Autonomous A2G. The First Place Prize in the Mobility Software category was "ROOUTY" from WeMet Mobility. Bestella Lab's "Zero Cruising-Smart City and V2I Navigation System for Self-Driving Vehicles" was selected as the Grand Prize Winner in the Tech category.

During the exhibition, the Organizing Committee prepared various conferences and forums to share trends in the mobility industry centering on technology and to present future blueprints including "Display-Mobility Day" and "Future Aviation Mobility Conference", "Mobility Innovation, CES 2023", "ITS Business and Policy", and "Future Vision Seminar".

The Organizing Committee introduced the Metaverse platform through a dedicated application to view the exhibition in a 3D virtual space, running "e-mobility" and mobility test-drive events with automakers throughout the exhibition so that visitors could experience real mobility and not merely observing them.

The Seoul Mobility Show Organizing Committee hosted the Seoul Mobility Show 2023 and the sponsors included the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, the Ministry of Environment, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, and the City of Goyang. The Seoul Mobility Show is Korea's only international mobility show accredited by the International Association of Automobile Manufacturers (OICA).

*The Organizing Committee consists of Korea Automobile Manufacturers Association (KAMA), Korea Automobile Importers & Distributors Association (KAIDA), and Korea Auto Industries Cooperation Association (KAICA).

