MRO Is Among Latest to Earn Validated Data Stream Designation in New NCQA Data Aggregator Validation Program

NORRISTOWN, Pa., April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MRO Corp., a clinical data exchange company, is honored to announce that its platform has earned the Validated Data Stream designation for the second year in a row, in the new National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) Data Aggregator Validation program. It was part of the latest NCQA cohort to voluntarily seek and earn the new NCQA validation.

"MRO is excited to announce that we have earned the Validated Data Stream designation for multiple EHRs. This designation allows us to forge a path forward in providing clinical data directly sourced from multiple EHRs, with proven accuracy, helping our provider and health plan partners save time and money during HEDIS reporting, while supporting contracting," says Jason Brown, Chief Executive Officer at MRO.

The validation applies to EHR systems including: Allscripts Sunrise Clinical Manager/Allscripts Misys, Cerner Millennium/lDX, eClinicalWorks, Epic Caboodle, Meditech Expanse, Nextgen Enterprise, and Nextgen Office. Data streams that earn validation undergo a rigorous, end-to-end look at the quality and integrity of data and the procedures used to manage and safeguard it. From ingestion at primary sources through transmission to end users, the DAV Program verifies adherence to NCQA requirements and data standards.

Validation makes aggregated clinical data streams more valuable. Leveraging the consensus-based Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS) audit process to prospectively validate clinical data flows promotes trust in aggregated clinical data assets — and in the insights drawn from these data sources. It is a boost for value-based contracting and, in combination with new federal healthcare technology standards, makes many of its core features truly routine.

Seen as a vital, early step in achieving NCQA's vision of a digital measurement ecosystem, validated data flows also improve the efficiency of today's quality measurement processes. Uniquely accepted as standard supplemental data in HEDIS® audits, no primary source verification is required for HEDIS reporting when health plans report data from Data Aggregator Validation validated sources.

About NCQA

NCQA is a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to improving health care quality. NCQA Accredits and Certifies a wide range of health care organizations. It also recognizes clinicians and practices in key areas of performance. NCQA's Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS®) is the most widely used performance measurement tool in health care. NCQA's website (ncqa.org) contains information to help consumers, employers and others make informed health care choices. NCQA can also be found at Twitter @ncqa, on Facebook at facebook.com/NCQA.org/ and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/ncqa.

About MRO

MRO is accelerating the exchange of clinical data throughout the healthcare ecosystem on behalf of providers, payers and users of clinical data. By utilizing industry-leading solutions and incorporating the latest technology, MRO is helping providers manage and release clinical data. With a 20-year legacy and as a 9-time KLAS winner, MRO brings a technology-driven mindset built upon a customer-first service foundation and a relentless focus on customer excellence. MRO connects over 200 EHRs, 200,000 providers, 35,000 practices, and 900 hospitals while extracting more than 1.3 billion clinical records. For more information, visit www.mrocorp.com.

