Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Pricing of Green Bonds

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE: FRT) today announced that its operating partnership, Federal Realty OP LP (the "Operating Partnership"), has priced its public offering of $350 million aggregate principal amount of 5.375% notes due 2028 (the "green bonds") at an effective yield of 5.468%, maturing May 1, 2028. The offering is expected to close on April 12, 2023, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The Operating Partnership intends to allocate an amount equal to the net proceeds from this offering to the financing and refinancing of recently completed and future eligible green projects ("eligible green projects"). Eligible green projects means: (i) investments in acquisitions of buildings; (ii) building developments or redevelopments; (iii) renovations in existing buildings; and (iv) tenant improvement projects, in each case, that have received, or are expected to receive, in the three years prior to the issuance of the notes or during the term of the notes, a LEED Gold or Platinum certification (or environmentally equivalent successor standards). Net proceeds allocated to previously incurred costs associated with eligible green projects will be available for repayment of indebtedness, which the Operating Partnership intends to include funding the repayment in full of all of our outstanding 2.75% Notes due 2023, and for general corporate purposes. Pending any such applications of the net proceeds, we may invest the net proceeds in short-term income-producing investments or may use the net proceeds to temporarily repay current and/or future amounts outstanding under our revolving credit facility.

J.P. Morgan, PNC Capital Markets LLC, TD Securities, BofA Securities, Regions Securities LLC, Truist Securities, US Bancorp and Wells Fargo Securities served as joint book-running managers for the green bonds. BNP PARIBAS, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank Securities, Ramirez & Co., Inc., Scotiabank and SMBC Nikko served as co-managers for the green bonds.

The offering of the green bonds is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement, prospectus and related prospectus supplement. Copies of the prospectus supplement and the base prospectus, when available, may be obtained by contacting: (i) J.P. Morgan at 1-212-834-4533; (ii) PNC Capital Markets LLC at 1-855-881-0697; (iii) TD Securities at 1-855-495-9846; or (iv) BofA Securities at 1-800-294-1322. Investors may also obtain these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov.

About Federal Realty

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply. Its expertise includes creating urban, mixed-use neighborhoods like Santana Row in San Jose, California, Pike & Rose in North Bethesda, Maryland and Assembly Row in Somerville, Massachusetts. These unique and vibrant environments that combine shopping, dining, living and working provide a destination experience valued by their respective communities. Federal Realty's 103 properties include approximately 3,300 tenants, in 26 million square feet, and approximately 3,000 residential units.

Federal Realty has increased its quarterly dividends to its shareholders for 55 consecutive years, the longest record in the REIT industry. Federal Realty is an S&P 500 index member and its shares are traded on the NYSE under the symbol FRT. For additional information about Federal Realty and its properties, visit www.federalrealty.com .

Safe Harbor Language

Certain matters discussed within this Press Release may be deemed to be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Although Federal Realty believes the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. These factors include, but are not limited to, the risk factors described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 8, 2023, and include the following:

risks that our tenants will not pay rent, may vacate early or may file for bankruptcy or that we may be unable to renew leases or re-let space at favorable rents as leases expire or to fill existing vacancy;

risks that we may not be able to proceed with or obtain necessary approvals for any development, redevelopment or renovation project, and that completion of anticipated or ongoing property development, redevelopment or renovation projects that we do pursue may cost more, take more time to complete or fail to perform as expected;

risks normally associated with the real estate industry, including risks that occupancy levels at our properties and the amount of rent that we receive from our properties may be lower than expected, that new acquisitions may fail to perform as expected, that competition for acquisitions could result in increased prices for acquisitions, that costs associated with the periodic maintenance and repair or renovation of space, insurance and other operations may increase, that environmental issues may develop at our properties and result in unanticipated costs, and, because real estate is illiquid, that we may not be able to sell properties when appropriate;

risks that our growth will be limited if we cannot obtain additional capital, or if the costs of capital we obtain are significantly higher than historical levels;

risks associated with general economic conditions, including inflation and local economic conditions in our geographic markets;

risks of financing on terms which are acceptable to us, our ability to meet existing financial covenants and the limitations imposed on our operations by those covenants, and the possibility of increases in interest rates that would result in increased interest expense;

risks related to our status as a real estate investment trust, commonly referred to as a REIT, for federal income tax purposes, such as the existence of complex tax regulations relating to our status as a REIT, the effect of future changes in REIT requirements as a result of new legislation, and the adverse consequences of the failure to qualify as a REIT; and

risks related to natural disasters, climate change and public health crises (such as the outbreak and worldwide spread of COVID-19), and the measures that international, federal, state and local governments, agencies, law enforcement and/or health authorities implement to address them, may precipitate or materially exacerbate one or more of the above-mentioned risks, and may significantly disrupt or prevent us from operating our business in the ordinary course for an extended period.

Given these uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements that we make, including those in this Press Release. Except as required by law, we make no promise to update any of the forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. You should review the risks contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 8, 2023.

Investor Inquiries: Leah Andress Brady Vice President, Investor Relations 301.998.8265 lbrady@federalrealty.com

Media Inquiries: Brenda Pomar Director, Corporate Communications 301.998.8316 bpomar@federalrealty.com

