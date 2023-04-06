"Vesteck, Inc. Successfully Completes Five Clinical Cases"

WEST CHESTER, Pa., April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VESTECK, Inc. is pleased to announce the successful completion of 2 additional clinical cases with the "SUTURE-TIGHT" TM device.

"The "SUTURE-TIGHT"TM catheter is an elegant technology" commented Dr. Venkatesh Ramaiah .

VESTECK, Inc., Scientific Advisory Board member Dr. Venkatesh Ramaiah along with Dr. Bao Bui, performed 2 EVAR procedures with the "SUTURE-TIGHT"TM catheter, helping patients number 4 and 5 in Sherbrook, Canada.

In these two endovascular aortic aneurysm repairs (EVAR), the "SUTURE-TIGHT"TM device was used to quickly, safely and easily secure the EVAR grafts to the aorta during these initial patient implants. Clinicians were able to secure EVAR grafts manufactured by two different commercial companies.

Dr. Venkatesh Ramaiah, is the Chief and Network Director of Complex Vascular Services at Honor Health, Phoenix AZ. For over 15 years, Dr. Ramaiah was the Chief of Vascular surgery at the famous AZ Heart Hospital.

Dr. Ramaiah shared his impressions, "the "SUTURE-TIGHT"TM catheter is an elegant technology that fulfills what surgeons and interventionalists have been looking for to solve an unmet need in the endovascular treatment of Aortic Aneurysms. "SUTURE-TIGHT"TM delivers sutures to fixate the endograft to the aortic wall and thus prevent migration or dislodgement almost mimicking open surgery."

Dr. Ramaiah continued, "Joe Rafferty, the CEO of VESTECK contacted me in 2019, asking for my opinion on the technology and the extent of the EVAR/TEVAR clinical problems. I have used this device now preclinically and clinically with patients. In my opinion, VESTECK has a tool here that physicians need and will embrace."

Dr. Bao Bui, is an Interventional Radiologist specializing in aortic endovascular repair at CHUS Hospital Fleurmont Sherbrooke, Quebec. Dr. Bui, "I am elated" after completing his 3rd case with the "SUTURE-TIGHT"TM catheter.

"The "SUTURE-TIGHT"TM is a very simple, straight forward device, a very easy to use catheter. This is my third clinical case with the "SUTURE-TIGHT"TM catheter. I am further convinced that "SUTURE-TIGHT"TM will be an important device for endovascular physicians around the world," Dr. Bui commented.

VESTECK CEO, Joe Rafferty commented, "Implanting physicians' are providing wonderful feedback, easy to use, elegantly simple, straight forward delivery, fits smoothly into our current workflow, should be used on every EVAR/TEVAR, a much-needed tool, addressing a significant unmet patient need."

"These two cases bring VESTECK to a total of 5 clinical cases performed by 4 different physicians."

"In 14 months, COO Kent Stalker, CTO Ted Wulfman and their engineering/R&D teams essentially created and brought this world class device to the clinical environment. I sincerely appreciate their hard work and fantastic results."

About Vesteck Inc.

VESTECK, Inc. (WWW.VESTECK.com) is a clinical stage medical device company focused on bringing a proprietary technology to the aortic repair and structural heart markets. The first product, the "SUTURE-TIGHTTM" nitinol suture delivery catheter secures endovascular grafts to the aorta at the initial implant or during repair procedures. "SUTURE-TIGHTTM" brings a simple, easy to use technology to the endovascular aortic repair market, solving a significant global challenge.

VESTECK is raising a $16M Series B round to support a clinical trial for FDA 510K clearance.

The VESTECK, Inc. "SUTURE-TIGHT"TM is not commercially available in the USA or OUS.

