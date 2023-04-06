TechSee Announces New Multi-Sensory AI For Service Automation Built on Integration between OpenAI's ChatGPT and TechSee's Computer Vision AI

The integration of Computer Vision AI and Conversational Al will empower organizations to offer full service automation across all digital channels including voice, chat, image and video

NEW YORK, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TechSee, the leading visual experience platform, today announces that it has integrated its computer vision AI platform, Visual Intelligence, with ChatGPT to enable Multi-Sensory AI (MSAI) for service automation. The fusion of ChatGPT with visual AI allows service organizations to automatically verbally and visually communicate with customers by seeing and understanding and providing augmented reality overlays over real-world images and videos. The integration gives ChatGPT the ability to both request images and videos from a user's smartphone and send back images to better guide or answer questions.

The combined power of Visual Intelligence and ChatGPT empowers any enterprise with a turnkey solution for providing uniquely personalized and context-aware experiences for customers, including responses to customer questions and technical issues at a high level of accuracy. Customer interactions and service responses will be truly multi-sensory, available as text, synthesized voice, and augmented images or video using TechSee's augmented reality-guidance technology.

Both ChatGPT and Visual Intelligence are generative AI platforms meaning that the solution accuracy will increase each time a response is given. With this new offering companies will be able to train the AI responses using their own proprietary product or service documentation, customer data (e.g. CRM), and visual data collected from live video support sessions run with TechSee. Companies will also be able to speed up the computer vision AI training process using TechSee's Visual Intelligence Studio, a no-code visual AI training platform. This comprehensive, cohesive and low-friction approach allows enterprises to rapidly deploy practical AI in next-generation, immersive MSAI experience.

Beyond front-end customer service automation the solution is also available as a back-end integration for Customer Relationship Platforms (CRM) and Field Service Management Platforms (FSM). The software will assist customer service representatives and field service technicians to access the right knowledge to assist customers and resolve issues with highly accurate device and error recognition through visual data capture, and automate knowledge base documentation through integrated generative text AI.

TechSee's Visual Intelligence open API architecture enables the solution to be deployed to any existing application, chat or phone system, or inside TechSee's live remote visual assistance platform.

TechSee's Visual Intelligence AI is currently being used by Fortune 500 companies in the consumer electronics and telecoms industries to automate device setup and troubleshooting. After customers provide pictures or videos of their device, the visual AI identifies the make, model, parts, and current status to diagnose likely causes of errors and then guides self-service fixes through augmented reality overlays. The Visual Intelligence platform is also deployed to support device setup and unboxing with the AI guiding and confirming that each step was done correctly.

TechSee's Multi-Sensory AI (MSAI) offering is currently available to select Visual Intelligence customers. A wider offering will be made available to the general public later this year.



TechSee revolutionizes the customer experience domain with the first visual engagement solution powered by Computer Vision AI and Augmented Reality. It enables enterprises around the world to deliver better customer assistance, enhance service quality and reduce costs.

