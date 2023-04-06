New Tecnu® Ivy Complete Kit™ Rids Skin of Poison Ivy, Oak & Sumac Oils, Relieves Itch & Pain, Detoxifies Contaminated Surfaces

The 3-step solution cleanses, soothes and protects after contact with poisonous plants.

ALBANY, Ore., April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Whether hiking the deep woods, combing the deep rough for a lost golf ball, or just romping around out back…a brush with poison ivy, oak or sumac can ignite a rash that doesn't quit, and is itching to spread its bad cheer all over.

Tecnu®, a leader in innovative outdoor skin solutions since 1962, has the answer. Three, to be exact. Its new Ivy Complete Kit contains three essential products to alleviate the perils of poisonous plants on multiple fronts.

Cleanse safely scrubs away rash-causing oils. Treat relieves itching as you heal. And Detox Wipes remove poisonous residue from the skin, tools and other surfaces, and is even safe for pets.

"We're excited to introduce this all-in-one solution for outdoor enthusiasts," said Steven Smith, President of Tec Labs, makers of Tecnu products. "Now anyone who discovers they were exposed to poison oak, ivy or sumac can address it immediately in three important ways, wherever they may be."

First step, getting that noxious oil off.

Whether a rash has already broken out, or hasn't yet appeared, Cleanse safely removes the poisonous plant oil, urushiol, from the skin, stopping the rash in its tracks. The gently cleansing scrub is applied and rinsed off with water.

Step two, taming the incessant itching and discomfort.

Treat is a maximum strength anti-itch gel that instantly calms the skin's reaction to urushiol, relieving pain and itch to promote fast healing. It goes on clear and stays clear so there are no messy creams and staining to deal with.

And step three, because you're not out of the woods yet…

"It's more than contact with bare skin you have to worry about," said Tec Labs Chief Science Officer, Vern Smith. "Plant oils can easily rub off onto hiking boots, golf clubs, garments, gardening equipment, all kinds of surfaces, even pets, making everything contagious if touched. That's why we developed Detox Wipes."

The premoistened wipes don't require water, are easy to take along and use, and effectively remove poisonous plant oils and other contaminants from the skin and other surfaces.

Tecnu recommends keeping the Ivy Complete Kit handy wherever household medications are stored, and dropping the kit into a backpack, golf bag or tote when hiking, camping or pursuing other outdoor activities.

New Tecnu Ivy Complete Kit is sold at large retail and drug chains, online stores and on the Tec Labs website, https://teclabsinc.com, where full details and pricing can be found.

About Tec Labs

Since 1962 Tec Labs has been formulating innovative skin care products for outdoor enthusiasts. Its Tecnu brand has become synonymous with the successful treatment, relief and healing of plant-borne infections caused by poison ivy, oak and sumac. Headquartered in Albany, Oregon, the company espouses a love of the outdoors and has cultivated a family-like work environment that for over 15 years has earned it a place in Oregon Business Magazine's 100 Best Companies to Work for In Oregon. It has also been inducted into the magazine's Hall of Fame for Small Businesses.

