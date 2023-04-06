Mekonos to Present at 2023 Cell & Gene Meeting on the Med

Mekonos to Present at 2023 Cell & Gene Meeting on the Med

SAN FRANCISCO, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mekonos announced today that Dr. Anil Narasimha, CEO & Co-Founder, will present at the annual Cell & Gene Meeting on the Med to be held April 12-14 in Barcelona, Spain and livestreamed globally.

ex vivo nanoneedle-based delivery system enables high efficiency cargo delivery and single cell precision at scale

Mekonos is a cell & gene therapy platform company building the future of cell therapies on a chip. The company's System on a Chip merges innovations in MEMS, microfluidics, and chemistry for controlled and individualized molecular delivery in cells at scale, offering an integrated solution for advanced cell and gene therapy development from R&D through Manufacturing.

Mekonos' ex vivo delivery technology uses silicon nanoneedles to enable high efficiency cargo delivery into any cell type, including primary immune cells, iPSCs and HSCs. The company's nanoneedle-based delivery system -- one needle, one cell -- offers single-cell precision at scale and a level of consistency unachievable with conventional delivery technologies. The company's mission is to reduce the cost of cell therapy development & manufacturing and to increase access to personalized medicines.

The company is headquartered in San Francisco and is backed by leading investors in both healthcare and technology, including Magnetar Capital, Section 32, Sands Capital, TDK Ventures, Novartis Pharma AG (dRx Capital), Debiopharm Innovation Fund, and Elementum Ventures.

Organized by the Alliance for Regenerative Medicine, the Cell & Gene Meeting on the Med is a two-day conference featuring more than 60 dedicated company presentations by leading public and private companies, highlighting technical and clinical achievements over the past 12 months in the areas of cell therapy, gene therapy, gene editing, tissue engineering, and broader regenerative medicine technologies, as well as over 100 panelists and featured speakers.

The following are specific details regarding Mekonos' presentation at the conference:

Event: 2023 Cell & Gene Meeting on the Med

Date: April 13, 2023

Time: 4:45 pm CEST

Location: Hotel Arts Barcelona

Marina 19-21

Barcelona, 08005 Spain

Virtual attendance is available which includes a livestream of Mekonos' presentation and the ability to view all conference sessions on-demand. Please visit https://meetingonthemed.com/ for full information including registration.

Complimentary attendance at this event is available for credentialed investors and members of the media only. Investors should contact Laura Stringham at lstringham@alliancerm.org.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mekonos