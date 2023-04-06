Lennox Schedules First Quarter Conference Call and Publishes 2022 Annual Report

RICHARDSON, Texas , April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennox (NYSE: LII), a leader in energy-efficient climate control solutions, will report first quarter 2023 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, April 27, 2023. An earnings conference call and webcast is scheduled for the same day at 8:30 a.m. Central Time during which CEO Alok Maskara and CFO Joe Reitmeier will provide a summary of the company's financial results and outlook, followed by a question-and-answer session.

To participate in the earnings conference, please call 800-274-8461 (U.S.) or +1 203-518-9765 (international) at least 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and use conference ID LIIQ123. The conference call also will be webcast live on the company's web site at www.lennoxinternational.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available until May 11, 2023, by calling toll-free 800-934-8367 (U.S.) or +1 402-220-6994 (international). The call also will be archived on the company's web site.

Lennox also released the company's 2022 Annual Report. The digital copy is available on the company's web site. As a reminder, Lennox will be hosting the 2023 annual meeting of stockholders on May 18, 2023, for stockholders of record on March 28, 2023.

About Lennox

Lennox (NYSE: LII) is a leader in energy-efficient climate-control solutions. Dedicated to sustainability and creating comfortable and healthier environments for our residential and commercial customers while reducing their carbon footprint, we lead the field in innovation with our cooling, heating, indoor air quality, and refrigeration systems. Additional information on Lennox is available at www.lennoxinternational.com or by contacting, Investor Relations, 972-497-6670, investor@lennoxintl.com.

