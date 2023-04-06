COLDPLAY - MUSIC OF THE SPHERES: LIVE AT RIVER PLATE - SCREENX TRAILER LAUNCHES

SHOWCASING CJ 4DPLEX'S 270 DEGREE IMMERSIVE VIEWING TECHNOLOGY IN THEATERS WORLDWIDE APRIL 19 & 23

LOS ANGELES, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CJ 4DPlex and Trafalgar Releasing today unveiled the ScreenX trailer for the upcoming theatrical release Coldplay - Music Of The Spheres: Live At River Plate. The trailer showcases a simulation of the 270 degree, three screen view audiences will experience in over 130 ScreenX cinemas around the world. The concert film will be shown in 2,000+ cinemas overall across 70+ territories on April 19 & 23 in partnership with Trafalgar Releasing, who also executive produced the film alongside CJ 4DPlex.

Filmed with three ScreenX cameras – with an immersive 270 degree field of view – during the band's sold out, ten night run at Buenos Aires' River Plate stadium at the end of last year, Coldplay - Music Of The Spheres: Live At River Plate is the definitive director's cut of October's worldwide live broadcast of the show, featuring remixed sound and stunning visuals by BAFTA-winning and Grammy-nominated director Paul Dugdale.

In Coldplay - Music Of The Spheres: Live At River Plate Coldplay perform classic hits from across their career including Yellow, The Scientist, Fix You, Viva La Vida, A Sky Full Of Stars and My Universe in a stadium bursting with lights, lasers, fireworks and LED wristbands. It also features guest appearances from multi-Grammy winner H.E.R., and Jin of BTS, who performs alongside Coldplay for the live debut of his record-breaking single The Astronaut.

Alongside ScreenX and standard cinema formatting, Coldplay - Music Of The Spheres: Live At River Plate will be released in CJ 4DPlex's additional premium film formats, 4DX, and 4DXScreen. 4DX provides synchronized seats and atmospheric effects timed to Coldplay's music. 4DXScreen is a combination of both formats for a unique cinema experience.

The live event is supported by DHL, with whom the band have partnered to reduce carbon emissions from their world tour.

