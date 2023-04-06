BioSteel Adds International Soccer Star Sophia Smith to its Elite Roster of Next Generation Athletes

2022 BioSteel U.S. Soccer Female Player of the Year joins #TeamBioSteel

NEW YORK, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - BioSteel Sports Nutrition Inc. ("BioSteel") today announced the signing of Sophia Smith, forward for the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team (USWNT) and 2022 BioSteel U.S. Soccer Female Player of the Year. BioSteel is also an official sponsor of U.S. Soccer, meaning Smith, her teammates and other players across the Federation hydrate with BioSteel on the sidelines during National Team matches, in the locker rooms and in training camp facilities.

Through the partnership, Smith will continue to hydrate with BioSteel in preparation for the international stage this summer, and she will promote the brand's lineup of Clean. Healthy. Hydration.™ products to her fans around the globe via social media, trade marketing and events.

"A clean hydration routine elevates my game and fitness both on and off the field, making this partnership with BioSteel a natural fit," said Smith. "As we head into a new season and a series of big games with the National Team, I look forward to having the support of their zero sugar sports drinks and sharing the benefits of clean hydration with the next generation of athletes."

Considered to be one of the rising young stars of international soccer, Smith had an incredible 2022 performance internationally, leading the USWNT in scoring en route to a 14-3-1 record on the year. Smith also led her professional team in scoring and was named the most valuable player of the year for her league, as well as the most valuable player of her league's championship game.

"Sophia has been a powerhouse since arriving on the professional scene and is the embodiment of the next generation of elite athletes," said Michael Cammalleri, Co-Founder of BioSteel. "We've followed her career for years, including her time at Stanford, and she is going to be a force to be reckoned with in Australia and New Zealand this summer. We're thrilled to support her with Clean. Healthy. Hydration.™ as she embarks on the next phase of her career, and we look forward to partnering with her to share the importance of a clean hydration routine with her community and fans."

Founded in 2009, BioSteel has achieved a reputation for being the hydration product of choice for athletes and consumers. The brand is committed to using premium ingredients to support the delivery of essential electrolytes to aid physical activity. Each electrolyte-packed ready-to-drink sports hydration drink comes in an eco-friendly 16.7 fl oz Tetra Pak, and the range of flavors includes Blue Raspberry, Mixed Berry, Peach Mango, Rainbow Twist and White Freeze to keep consumers hydrated throughout the day.

BioSteel products are available globally with select retail partners or direct to consumers online through www.biosteel.com.

About BioSteel

BioSteel is a North American beverage brand committed to delivering premium Clean. Healthy. Hydration.™ to consumers and athletes across the globe. Each BioSteel ready-to-drink sports drink has zero sugar and comes in an eco-friendly Tetra Pak filled with premium ingredients, natural flavors and electrolytes needed to support physical activity. Perfect for everyone from health and environmentally conscious consumers to world class athletes, BioSteel hydration products are currently readily available across North America, globally with select retail partners, and direct to consumers online through www.biosteel.com.

