Takuya Hirano former Microsoft Japan CEO Joins Persefoni as Executive Advisor

New advisor will help accelerate growth and better serve APAC region for climate tech company

TEMPE, Ariz., April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Persefoni, a global leader in climate data disclosure and management, today announced that Takuya Hirano will serve as an Executive Advisor in Japan. Hirano will advise on strategic business growth by collaborating with high-valued partners accelerating Persefoni's global impact regionally.

Hirano previously worked for Microsoft, where he supported global enterprise leaders through digital transformational journeys with cloud-based solutions. As president & CEO of Microsoft's Japan subsidiary, Hirano led strategic growth and innovation for Japanese enterprise customers, while optimizing their business operations with technology.

Hirano continues to lead growth and business development as co-founder at Three Fields Advisors, while serving as chairman of the board at Yayoi Co., as an active board member at Japan League, Yokogawa and Renesas Electronics, and an executive advisor at Honda Motor Co., Ltd., and Fujitsu.

Hirano's close partnership with Japan's leading organizations will support Persefoni's growth and upward trajectory in the APAC region and accelerate decarbonization in Japan.

"We are honored to have a software executive of Hirano's stature join us," said Persefoni Japan Country Manager Kento Miura. "Our market is accelerating rapidly, and Hirano's exemplary experience can be relied on both for planning with our strategic partners and when engaging with customer C-suites. We appreciate his trust, as we do that of all our customers and partners."

"What Persefoni has built in such a relatively short period of time is impressive, especially when combined with their international success. That they have already localized the core

platform in Japanese really stands out, as does their considerable focus on the domestic market here," said Hirano. "I am impressed with the leadership team, their Japanese and global market engagements, and their mission, and I'm very pleased to help support Persefoni's growth going forward."

"Hirano is a proven leader who understands well the needs of the Japanese enterprise software market; he will help us iterate on both product development and growth strategy to best support this opportunity and we are honored to be working with him," said Persefoni CEO and Co-founder, Kentaro Kawamori.

About Persefoni

Persefoni's Climate Management & Accounting Platform (CMAP) provides businesses, financial institutions, and governmental agencies the software fabric for managing their organization's climate-related data, disclosures, and performance with the same level of rigor and confidence as their financial reporting systems. The company's software enables users to simplify the calculation of their carbon footprint, identify decarbonization strategies and perform climate trajectory modeling aligned to temperature rise scenarios set forth by the Paris agreement, and benchmark their impact by region, sector, and/or peer groups.

For more information about Persefoni, please visit https://persefoni.com/

