Quantum Resistance Corporation to Secure and Support Grantees to Build Layer 2 Post-Quantum Secure Applications Within the QRL Ecosystem

The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) offers great potential for third-party projects to build DeFi, NFTs, DAOs, DEXs, gaming projects, and communications apps that are secure from post-quantum cryptography threats.

ZUG, Switzerland, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is investing significantly in applications and resources that can withstand the imminent threat of quantum computing advancements. Today, the QRL announced a grant to the Quantum Resistance Corporation (QRC) to provide a community security program for other QRL grantees, which are using the distributed network and post-quantum secure blockchain technology to securely build Layer2 applications and protocols. The QRL is the only blockchain that utilizes a signature scheme approved by the United States National Institute of Science and Technology (NIST) as being post-quantum secure.

Growing the community of post-quantum secure developers and future-proof digital solutions.

The focus of the QRC grant project announced today includes a partnership with threat intelligence firm RedSense, to provide service for other QRL grantees. These services currently include netflow-based security for the distributed QRL environment, a community security program for QRL grant groups, and monitoring and security for all core QRL infrastructure. In time QRC will support the marketing and promotion of projects that result from QRL's work to grow the community of post-quantum secure developers and the offering of future-proof digital solutions. Early projects likely to receive funding include groups running computer systems for mining and building Layer 2 protocols with the QRL, which can opt into the security services and other support offered by QRC.

"We are on the brink of the greatest shift in cryptography technology since the invention of the computer. Yet as this monumental shift is happening, the world is largely unaware," said Dr. Iain Wood. "That's why the QRL community is committed to supporting the top post-quantum secure distributed network and blockchain and empowering our community members to use the QRL technology to advance solutions for post-quantum secure environments."

Grants are available to those interested in building Layer 2 post-quantum secure applications. The goal of the QRL grant program is to generate projects in support of the QRL ecosystem in the areas of open source tools, education, open source infrastructure, post-quantum research, community, and public goods. The grant program is an opportunity to get involved with a cutting-edge open source project and build on the QRL to power the post-quantum secure smart contract platform. The goal is to grow the nascent post-quantum web3 ecosystem together as a community.

The QRC is the recipient of a $500,000 initial grant investment to encourage the use of the distributed QRL platform, community building, and security.

