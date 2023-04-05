IEEE Computer Society Announces Recipients of 2023 Emerging Tech Grants

As part of IEEE Education Week, IEEE CS announces the award of four major and six minor gifts to programs focused on topics ranging from AI to cybersecurity and beyond

The annual Emerging Tech Grants Program seeks to foster further understanding and development of technologies to support continued advancements in computing

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of IEEE Education Week, a weeklong celebration of IEEE educational opportunities and initiatives, the IEEE Computer Society (IEEE CS) is announcing the recipients of its 2023 Emerging Tech Grants Program. The annual IEEE CS Emerging Tech Grant Program awards funding to deserving projects that foster further understanding and development of newer technologies within the computing industry.

Of the 182 proposals received, this year, IEEE CS awarded more than $140,000 USD in funding to 10 programs focused on a variety of topics, all with significant implications for computing and the wide variety of industries and applications it supports.

Major awards (gifts of over $30K) were presented to the following programs:

AI Perceptions Workshop Series – This international Workshop Series, which will hold events in five countries, seeks to educate stakeholders about Artificial Intelligence (AI), gather cross-cultural perspectives on ethical and societal concerns around AI, and explore future implications and applications of the technology. This work effort is designed to inform Human-Computer Interaction (HCI) and AI-development communities, and simultaneously give stakeholders a greater understanding of the emerging technologies that are shaping the future.

Metaverse Hackathon – The Hackathon, which will have a specific focus on AR/VR/XR; IOT, 5G Web 3.0.; and AI and blockchain, will help foster greater understanding in the use of new and futuristic technology in applications such as healthcare, smart cities, transport, and more, and create initial ideas and solutions that can be furthered developed for long-term sustainability.

Cybersecurity Capture the Flag (CTF) Event – This CTF event, which will leverage virtual environments and be geared towards students in K-12, will challenge participants to access the computerized environment, identify security vulnerabilities, and complete tasks in the environment to earn prizes and awards. The ultimate goal of the program is to increase cybersecurity awareness and engagement among K-12 students and provide them with hands-on experience and exposure to professionals and resources within the field.

Digital Platforms and Societal Harms Tech Forum – This Tech Forum, which will be a hybrid in-person/virtual event based in Washington, D.C. , will feature panels of invited speakers and participant discussions identifying research and policy advances to detect, measure, and mitigate societal harms such as hate speech, extremism, exploitation, disinformation and misinformation on digital platforms such as social media, online games, and the metaverse. The event will serve as a means for further discussion and activity in the space and build momentum and engagement for a larger event exploring the same topic in the future.

Minor awards (gifts under $5K) were granted to the following programs:

Be Cyber Smart CyberTron initiative consisting of a cybersecurity awareness, workshop, and hackathon component

Business Plan Competition that challenges participants to take a novel business idea and transform it into a successful technological venture

"Hack the CS2023" Television Series covering knowledge areas planned in the ACM/IEEE/AAAI 2023 Computer Science Curricula such as HCI, AI, data management, among others

Quantum Technologies Workshop to explore and increase interest in quantum standardization efforts

Tech Forum on AI and Blockchain

XR Ethics in Action Newsletter and Community Hackathon to help increase the use of ethics-based frameworks within emerging technology

"We are very proud of our Emerging Tech Grants Program," said Nita Patel, 2023 IEEE Computer Society President. "Emerging tech has transformative power: the power to solve business problems, the power to broaden accessibility, the power to better connect, and so much more. To be able to support community efforts that advance emerging technologies is a huge win, not only for the computing community, but the larger, global ecosystem as well."

Programs will launch in Q2 2023, and project leads will report the progress and results back to IEEE CS over the coming year. Subsequent information about each program's impacts may be shared in future IEEE CS Tech News blogs.

For more information about the Emerging Technology Grants Program overall, visit https://www.computer.org/communities/emerging-technology-fund . For more information about IEEE Education Week, visit https://educationweek.ieee.org/about/ieee-education-week/ .

