AIMCLEAR® launches AI Marketing Lab

DULUTH, Minn., April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AIMCLEAR® today announced the launch of its AI Marketing Lab, an intensive research unit dedicated to tracking emergent AI capabilities, onboarding AI platforms and building agency tools for rapid deployment and client success.

The AI Marketing Lab not only will harness innovation but also drive it, for the benefit of our clients and industry.

"Every corner of the marketing and communications world changes almost daily with enhancements, efficiencies and new techniques presented by AI," AIMCLEAR® founder Marty Weintraub said. "Overnight, too, the industry is teeming with self-proclaimed AI experts. They spend a few hours on ChatGPT, Midjourney or another AI tool and, voila! Another expert is born. But that's not our approach."

He added: "The AI Marketing Lab not only will harness innovation but also drive it, for the benefit of our clients and our industry. True expertise requires intensive study and deep analysis of emerging technologies by committed humans who hunger to thrive as marketing technology leaders. That's what the AI Marketing Lab will do."

The new research unit will:

Build a preeminent AI Marketing news content extraction engine that will index and warehouse content to a sandbox filtered from a daily fire hose. Simply keeping up with hour-to-hour developments is crucial. AIMCLEAR ® already undertakes comprehensive tracking of AI news that affects marketing and associated workflows.

Seed and grow a large database of inputs (prompts, images, use cases, etc.) self-extracted from the news engine and bespoke AIMCLEAR ® inputs.

AIMCLEAR.AI Web App, a search tool to query prompts populated from the self-learning news engine and to inject prompts directly into ChatGPT4 and other emergent prompt-based platforms (including text-to-image and image-to-code). Launch theWeb App, a search tool to query prompts populated from the self-learning news engine and to inject prompts directly into ChatGPT4 and other emergent prompt-based platforms (including text-to-image and image-to-code).

"Our industry finds itself churning in another marketing revolution," Weintraub said. "But it's been building for about a decade, and forward-thinking marketers have been tracking the progression all along. Now, we're taking the lead with the AI Marketing Lab to shape what AI will bring to our industry, our clients and information consumers."

The AI Marketing Lab is spearheaded, hackathon style, by the AIMCLEAR® leadership team, powered by the agency's integrated marketers, developers, ad ops team and communications professionals working on behalf of clients daily.

"To succeed, brands need to avoid hype and self-described gurus, as was the case in the early days of social media," Weintraub said. "Brands require an informed agency partner like the AI Marketing Lab that will guide them through the next iteration of AI marketing."

