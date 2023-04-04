Sarah "Sassie" Duggleby of Venus Aerospace Makes Inc.'s 2023 Female Founders List

Inc.'s sixth annual Female Founders list highlights entrepreneurs with world-changing companies

HOUSTON, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. today announced its sixth annual Female Founders list, honoring a bold group of 200 women whose innovations and ideas are shaping the world into a better place.

Sarah "Sassie" Duggleby honored as part of this year's Inc. #FemaleFounders 200

The founders cross all industries and bring with them unique stories of success from each stage of the entrepreneurial journey — from startup to going public, being acquired by big buyers, or spending decades at the helm of an organization. They are reinventing everything from shoes to food and are challenging issues like financial literacy and reproductive health.

"I am so honored to join this incredible group of women. Given that there are not that many women founders in aerospace, I hope to inspire the next generation of STEM-focused entrepreneurs. This sort of recognition helps change the narrative and I couldn't be more excited to further the conversation about what women can do," says Sassie Duggleby.

"Over the past two and a half years, I have helped Venus Aerospace scale from 3 people in a basement to nearly 100 in a hangar on the Houston Spaceport. Growing both our company and our unique culture isn't easy, but it's been an incredible journey." Duggleby goes on to say, "I pinch myself every day that we're on this world-changing adventure. We source the best and brightest. If you work for us, we want you home for dinner with your families. We believe we can fire rocket engines, build our drones and spaceplanes, and still allow people to be present with their families, and I am so proud of that."

Each year, Inc. editors review thousands of applications highlighting female founders who are challenging the status quo and tackling some of the world's biggest problems. The list features women who have overcome challenges and lifted those around them, while leading impactful organizations across the country. They join the ranks of previous honorees including Jessica Alba, Tracee Ellis Ross, Rihanna, and Shonda Rhimes.

"These 200 female founders have identified solutions to difficult problems and created valuable, industry-changing companies out of them. We congratulate this year's list on their achievements and look forward to their continued success," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk.

To see the complete list, go to: https://www.inc.com/female-founders

After launching in 2018, the Female Founders list is one of Inc.'s most esteemed franchises. Inc. magazine's Female Founders issue (April 2023) will be available online on April 4 at https://www.inc.com/magazine and on newsstands on April 11.

Join the Female Founders conversation using #FemaleFounders.

About Venus Aerospace

Venus Aerospace is an early stage, deep tech company. Founded by Sarah "Sassie" Duggleby and Dr. Andrew Duggleby, Venus is building dual use hypersonic drones and spaceplanes for 1-hour global missions. Passengers will fly around the world and back home in time for dinner. For more information, head to our website, https://www.venusaero.com/ .

About Inc.

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning, multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels, including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion among the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

