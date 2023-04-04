Remark Holdings Sets Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results Call for April 17, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. ET

LAS VEGAS, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK), a diversified global technology company with leading artificial intelligence ("AI")-powered computer vision solutions, today announced the company's conference call to review financial results for its fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, will be held on Monday, April 17th, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time. In addition to fiscal year 2022 financial results, management will provide an update on the company's AI businesses in Asia, Europe, and the United States and progress made across its AI platform.

The live conference may be accessed via telephone or online webcast.

Date: Monday, April 17, 2023

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)

Toll-Free Number: 877.407.4018

International Number: 201.689.8471

Conference ID: 13737786

Online Webcast: https://callme.viavid.com/viavid/?callme=true&passcode=13737786&h=true&info=company&r=true&B=6

Participants are advised to log in for the live webcast 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

A replay of the call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through Saturday April 22, 2023.

Toll-Free Replay Number: 844.512.2921

International Replay Number: 412.317.6671

Replay ID: 13737786

About Remark Holdings, Inc.

Remark Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: MARK ) delivers an integrated suite of AI-solutions that help organizations monitor, understand and act on threats in real time. Remark consists of an international team of sector experienced professionals that have created award winning video analytics. The company's GDPR-compliant and CCPA-compliant solutions focus on sectors including retail, federal agencies, public safety, hospitality and transportation. The company's headquarters are in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, with operational offices in New York and international offices in London, England. For more information, please visit the company's website: www.remarkholdings.com.

