New Study Shows the Benefits of BioWave® Nerve Stimulation to Treat Chronic Pain

Peer reviewed journal, Pain and Therapy published a new study focused on assessing the efficacy of BioWave® non-invasive peripheral nerve stimulation in treating chronic pain.

NORWALK, Conn., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 20, 2023, the peer reviewed journal, Pain and Therapy, published a new study titled "Reduced Pain and Improved Function Following Short-Term Use of Noninvasive BioWave High Frequency Peripheral Nerve Stimulation for Pain Management" by Alaa Abd-Elsayed, Michael Gyorfi, Michael Fishman, Charles Odonkor, Bradford Siff, and Kevin Cyr.

46% overall reduction of pain after using BioWave for two weeks. Confirmed by a new study published in Pain and Therapy. (PRNewswire)

A new study confirms the efficacy of BioWave pain-blocking technology to treat chronic pain & improve quality of life.

The paper confirmed smaller prior studies about the benefits of BioWave® technology to treat chronic pain. The size of the patient population (1511 patients) is amongst the largest population sizes ever studied for noninvasive peripheral nerve stimulation. The study looked at the use of the BioWaveHOME® device in chronic pain treatment. Patients experienced significant reduction in overall pain and medication needs in just two weeks of starting to use BioWave®.

BioWave® is a patented smarter pain blocking technology that provides immediate, deep, long-lasting relief of severe pain. BioWave devices deliver therapeutic electrical signals through skin directly to pain nerves in deep tissue to prevent pain from reaching the brain relieving chronic, acute or post-operative pain. BioWave technology provides 8 hours of pain relief on average following a 30-minute treatment*. It is easy to use at home or on the go.

The five main outcomes the study found were: overall pain reduction after using BioWave for two weeks was 46%. The average reduction in pain score was 3.47 points (0-10 scale), which is a significant reduction. An improvement in quality of life was reported in 87.6% of patients; 42% of patients reported they were able to eliminate or reduce their medication. Over 97% of patients wanted to continue the BioWave therapy. Most importantly the effect on functional lifestyle (mood, sleep, standing, sitting, etc.) was improved across the board. There were no adverse reactions or complications reported in the 1511 patient outcomes.

"Although survey studies have inherent limitations such as duration and compliance biases with such an overwhelming benefit in every category, we believe that noninvasive neuromodulation therapy is a promising, safe, and cost-effective therapy," wrote the authors.

"The recent study confirms the efficacy of our patented high frequency pain blocking technology for the treatment of severe chronic pain, and for improvement in function and qualities of life for patients," said Brad Siff, Founder & President of BioWave Corporation. "Our mission is to help people win their battle with severe pain so they can get back to their daily activities. BioWave is changing lives every day and it's extremely rewarding to be able to help these patients who suffer from pain. The published clinical paper demonstrates our dedication to providing proven, innovative efficacy for our customers," said Brad Siff.

About BioWave Corp.

BioWave is committed to delivering immediate, deep, and long-lasting relief of severe pain by offering innovative solutions to treat pain using the company's patented, high-frequency peripheral nerve stimulation technology. Products include BioWavePENS®, BioWavePRO®, BioWaveHOME®, BioWaveGO® RX, a portable unit, BioWaveGO an over-the-counter device, and BioWraps®, wearable compression electrode garments.

BioWave® started in professional sports – the NY Football Giants were the company's first customer. Today BioWave has been used by over 140 NCAA teams and well over 100 PRO teams in the NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS. BioWave technology and solutions are also widely used by many VA hospitals, active military bases, pain, and ortho clinics. BioWave devices are FDA-cleared, and clinically proven to deliver safe and effective treatment of pain without the need for prescription drugs. BioWave is available under Federal Supply Schedule contract number V797D-70205.

More information about the company's products and solutions can be found at BioWave.com.

Contacts

Bradford Siff

BioWave Corporation

brad.siff@biowave.com

(203) 247-9020

(*) Open Label Pilot Study Investigating Noninvasive High-Frequency Peripheral Nerve Fiber Stimulation In Chronic Pain Patients. Outcomes from 463 study participants, published in the peer reviewed journal Pain Practice from the World Institute of Pain.

87.6% of patients reported an improvement in quality of life after using BioWave for two weeks. Confirmed by a new study published in Pain and Therapy. (PRNewswire)

42% of patients reported medication use was decreased or eliminated after using BioWave for two weeks. Confirmed by a new study published in Pain and Therapy. (PRNewswire)

3.47 points - average reduction in pain score (0-10 scale) after using BioWave for two weeks. It was confirmed by a new study published in Pain and Therapy. (PRNewswire)

BioWave Provides Immediate, Deep and Long-lasting Relief to Severe Pain (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BioWave