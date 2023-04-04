Customers invited to create a zero-compromise menu

CINCINNATI, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), America's grocer, today shared a zero-compromise fresh Easter menu to serve a family of ten--complete with every bunny's favorite candies—for less than $7.50 per person.

Kroger Serves a Hoppy Easter for less than $7.50 per person (PRNewswire)

"At Kroger, we offer lower prices and more choices every day," said Stuart Aitken, senior vice president and chief merchant & marketing officer. "We promise our customers a zero-compromise Easter meal that is delicious and made affordable by our everyday low prices. Kroger is Fresh for Everyone no matter the day, year or holiday. This Easter is better than inflation free with the consistent value and savings we offer our customers every day, and we'll even take care of planning with an incredible family meal."

This Easter the grocer is suggesting a fresh menu to feed a crowd of ten that is delicious and affordable including:

Kroger Spiral Ham

Private Selection Wisconsin 5 Cheese Blend Macaroni & Cheese

Kroger Ultimate Caesar Salad Kit Bag BIG Deal!

Simple Truth Organic Whole Carrots served roasted

Kroger Southern Style Potato Salad

Kroger Brown and Serve Classic Enriched White Rolls

Bakery Fresh Goodness Peach Pie

Simple Truth Organic Blueberries and whipped cream for a fresh dessert option

Customers can also count on enjoying the most delectable Easter basket, teaming with sweet treats such as:

Russell Stover Solid Milk Chocolate Bunnies

Brach's Jellybeans

Reese's Eggs

Snickers, Twix and Starburst Assorted Easter Candy Bulk Variety Bag

Easter bunnies looking to stock their baskets with gift cards can earn 4X Fuel Points on all gift card purchases for a limited time.

This month, the grocer is offering more savings with the buy five, save $5 event now through April 11. Additionally, customers may redeem digital coupons up to five times with the Kroger 5x digital event running from April 12-25.

Customers can get their Easter favorites and more by shopping in-store, through Kroger Pickup or delivered using Boost by Kroger Plus, the annual grocery delivery membership that can save customers up to $1,000 per year on fuel and grocery delivery. Eligible customers can now try the Boost membership with a free 30-day trial and subscribe on a monthly basis for as little as $7.99 a month.

About Kroger

At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit™. We are, across our family of companies nearly half a million associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names, serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

