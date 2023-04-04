Kellogg Transports Fans to the World of ZAG Heroez Miraculous™ - Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir with First-Ever Macaron Flavored Cereal

Enjoy a bite of heroic flavor with NEW Kellogg's® Miraculous™ Cereal inspired by the Globally Popular Kids' TV Show

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Grab your superhero-suits and get ready to take on the day! One of the most beloved cereal brands is uniting with the globally popular animated kids TV show, ZAG Heroez Miraculous™ - Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir, to transform breakfast into the ultimate superhero experience with NEW Kellogg's® Miraculous™ Cereal.

Enjoy a bite of heroic flavor with NEW Kellogg’s® Miraculous™ cereal, featuring an all-new Strawberry Macaron flavor inspired by the worldwide hit TV show, Miraculous™ - Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir, coming to grocery store shelves this April. (PRNewswire)

Inspired by the show's leads, two Parisian teens who magically transform into secret superheroes Ladybug and Cat Noir, the new cereal perfectly encapsulates their heroic adventures to save their city. This first-ever macaron-flavored cereal from Kellogg is reminiscent of the classic Parisian treat with sweet, strawberry flavored pink and purple cereal pieces capturing Ladybug and Cat Noir's powers through their Kwamis, Tikki and Plagg, coupled with white marshmallows.

"Both Kellogg's cereal and Miraculous have incredibly devoted fan bases," said Laura Newman, senior director of brand marketing at Kellogg Company. "We're calling on all fans of Miraculous to don their super-suits and kickstart the day with this new Parisian-inspired cereal celebrating the many adventures of Ladybug and Cat Noir."

Created by global independent animation studio ZAG and co-produced with Method Animation (Mediawan Kids & Family), Miraculous – Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir is now in its fifth season. A bona fide global hit, Miraculous is available in more than 120 countries around the globe across multiple traditional media outlets and streaming platforms.

"For more than a century, people have started their day with Kellogg's cereal, creating lasting memories for generations," commented Jeremy Zag, Founder and CEO, ZAG. "We are so proud to offer our fans a new way to interact with their favorite heroes — this time at the breakfast table — offering families some inspiration and energy to start their day."

Kellogg's Miraculous Cereal will be available at retailers nationwide starting in April for a suggested retail price of $5.29 for an 8.4-ounce box and $6.49 for a 13.5-ounce box. For more information, visit Kelloggs.com , and follow Kellogg's on Instagram and TikTok , and Miraculous on Instagram , TikTok and YouTube .

About Kellogg Company

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), our vision is a good and just world where people are not just fed but fulfilled. We are creating better days and a place at the table for everyone through our trusted food brands. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2022 were over $15.3 billion, comprised principally of snacks as well as convenience foods like cereal, frozen foods, and noodles. As part of our Kellogg's Better Days® Promise ESG strategy, we're addressing the interconnected issues of wellbeing, climate and food security, creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com .

About Miraculous™ - Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir

Miraculous™ - Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir continues to be everyone's favorite superhero story and is ranked by IMDB amongst the Top 10 Best Animated Shows in the last 20 years. Available in over 120 countries, season five of the series started to roll-out in fall 2022, to be followed by the highly anticipated $US100M+ animated feature. In the U.S., Miraculous airs on Disney Channel and streams on Disney+ and Netflix . With a core audience of 52% girls and 48% boys ages 6-12, and a massive fan base of young adult "Miraculers," (ages 15-25), Miraculous has become a digital planetary craze with over 33 billion views on YouTube (authorized and user-generated content); over 200 million downloads of the official app; and over 500 million+ plays on Roblox. Over 280 million products have been sold and retail sales have surpassed US$1B worldwide to date. Miraculous is the winner of 29 awards, including the 2023 Kidscreen Award for Best Kids Animated Series.

The 3D-CGI-animated superhero aspirational action-comedy series Miraculous™ - Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir, created by ZAG and co-produced with Method Animation (Mediawan Kids & Family), follows the adventures of two seemingly typical teens with secret identities, Marinette, and Adrien, who magically transform into superheroes, Ladybug and Cat Noir. As secret superheroes, Ladybug and Cat Noir are partners in the action. But in the daytime, Marinette is just a normal girl, living a normal life. Cat Noir will do anything to support and impress Ladybug but does not know this is Marinette from his class. Marinette, the regular girl, in turn dreams of Adrien and simply gets little response. When evil threatens Paris, their beloved City of Lights, can they beat the unexpected villains?

About ZAG

ZAG is a global independent entertainment studio specializing in world-class storytelling across TV, film, and digital platforms. ZAG's foundation is rooted in compelling characters, limitless imagination, and masterful storytelling infused with original musical scores. The company is home to world-class entertainment properties under the ZAG HEROEZ label, including Miraculous™ - Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir as well as Ghostforce (2021). ZAG is also currently in production on Melody, an animated feature to star Katy Perry; and recently signed a 10-movie deal with Cross Creek Pictures. Visionary director and composer Jeremy Zag founded the ZAG Kids and Family Entertainment Group in France in 2009, further expanding the company to the USA in 2012 with the Global Brand Franchise office in Santa Monica, California. ZAG now has offices in Paris, London, Montreal, Santa Monica, Miami, Mexico, Frankfurt, Tel Aviv, Frankfurt, Dubai, and Shenzhen. The company's Consumer Products Division, helmed by Julian Jacob ZAG, EVP, Global Operations and Head of Consumer Products, includes the licensing and merchandising, gaming, promotions, and toy groups, and focuses on developing products and experiences beyond the screen into brands that inspire the new generation to discover their true character. https://www.zag.com

About Method Animation

Part of Mediawan Kids & Family, multi-award-winning TV production company Method Animation has a solid expertise in producing in-house innovative and ambitious 3D-CGI and hybrid animated concepts for a large number of international broadcasters. Method Animation has developed series adaptations of renowned intellectual properties and critically-acclaimed TV series, including Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir co-produced with ZAG (4 seasons), Iron Man (co-produced with Marvel), Robin Hood – Mischief in Sherwood (3 seasons), The Enchanted Village of Pinocchio (co-produced with Palomar) and upcoming 3D CGI series Petronix Defenders.

Courtesy of Kellogg Company (PRNewsfoto/Kellogg Company) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Kellogg Company