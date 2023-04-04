Kansas Company Sells Kindness Around the World

DEMDACO to launch innovative ornament for children to interact with Santa

LEAWOOD, Kan., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DEMDACO, creator of artist-driven gifts and home decor products that lift the spirit, is launching the Santa's Kindness Ornament™ & Journal—an interactive ornament that inspires children to nurture, help others, share goodness, and give. Since launching to the wholesale market in Dallas and Atlanta, the patent-pending product has been received as one of the biggest products in its 25-year history.

The Santa's Kindness Ornament is a battery-free, interactive decoration that features daily video messages from Santa.

The Santa's Kindness Ornament™ is a battery-free, interactive decoration that can be scanned by a smartphone or tablet to reveal unique, daily video messages from Santa. No batteries or applications are required. Santa will inspire children to participate in tasks with the mission of helping to spread kindness, such as doing a good deed or giving a family member a hug. It also comes with a guided keepsake journal so that a child can write, draw and play games. On Christmas Eve, children can follow Santa's daily preparation and flight as he travels to children around the world.

DEMDACO Co-Founder Demi Lloyd believes that this item comes at a time when we all need to see good in the world. "We believe one of our roles as a company is to bring a little kindness to families. Children learn to be kind from nurturing experiences inspired by family. This is our small way to meet that need through the Santa Kindness Ornament™."

The ornament and journal are just the beginning of DEMDACO's mission to spread kindness—In subsequent years, the company will expand upon the kindness theme by offering rich experiences through additional innovative products. Notes Peter Friedmann, Vice President of Product & Marketing, "Our teams are committed to creating products that help bring positivity to families. We are rallied around this central theme and excited to introduce additional breakthrough consumer innovations each year."

DEMDACO's Santa's Kindness Ornament™ & Journal will have an MSRP of $39.99, and will be available online and in select retailers nationwide beginning August 1, 2023. For more information, please visit https://www.demdacoretailers.com/santas-kindness/.

About DEMDACO

Founded in 1997 by Dave Kiersznowski and Demi Lloyd, DEMDACO offers a hand-selected collection of artist-inspired products for consumers and their homes. The collection of products—spanning gifts, home décor, health & beauty, fashion & jewelry, holiday décor, baby & kids—includes unique designs from Willow Tree®, StudioTM by DEMDACO, Big Sky Carvers® by DEMDACO, Silvestri! ® by DEMDACO and Nat & Jules® by DEMDACO.

DEMDACO products are as diverse as the people buying them, but we strive for them to have one important thing in common: to lift the human spirit. Our hope is to offer DEMDACO consumers products that reflect their desire to nurture goodness in their own lives and in the lives of others.

The Santa's Kindness Ornament from DEMDACO will be available August 1, 2023. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE DEMDACO