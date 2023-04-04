The Green Cities Company Continues to Support Industry Leadership with Team Promotions and New Hires

PORTLAND, Ore., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Green Cities Company (Green Cities or the Firm), a real estate investment management firm focused on multifamily with unique leadership in environmental and social responsibility, is pleased to announce the growth of the Firm with several new hires and team promotions. This expansion and promotion of talent underlies Green Cities' ongoing commitment to innovation and sustainability in real estate investment, supporting the Firm's investment strategy on behalf of its investors.

Green Cities has always believed in the importance of people for the continued success of our company.

Newly promoted to Senior Director of Design & Development, Jennie Kalberer will utilize her over 20 years of experience in development, interior design, and marketing to add a competitive advantage to the Firm's fully integrated strategy. Kalberer's expertise uniquely positions each multifamily asset for differentiation in the marketplace, while upholding a strong commitment to human-centered design and adding investment value throughout the Green Cities portfolio. During her tenure with Green Cities, Kalberer has been responsible for the execution of the design and brand at each asset.

Motts Warnock was promoted to Asset Management Associate after joining the firm in Q1'21 as an Analyst. In his increased role, Warnock will be responsible for financial analysis, valuations, budgeting, debt financing, forecasting and business plan performance updates throughout the Green Cities' portfolio.

In Q3'22, the Firm hired Sam Finnell as an Asset Manager to oversee the East Coast and Midwest properties and is responsible for executing each property's business plan including leasing, marketing, capital improvements, operations, and overall asset performance. Finnell joins the team with over 10 years of experience working on portfolio and asset management, acquisitions, and debt originations.

Benjamin O'Connor joined Green Cities in Q1'23 as Analyst, ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance). In this new position, O'Connor is responsible for the execution of reporting and analysis of performance around the ESG platform. Previously, O'Connor worked in roles as a Marketing Specialist and Systems Analyst across multiple different industries, including Commercial Insurance and the State Government.

Molly Bordonaro, Managing Partner stated, "Green Cities has always believed in the importance of people for the continued success of our company. Together with the rest of our team, these individuals represent exciting paths forward for our Firm as we continue to advance our investment capabilities."

ABOUT THE GREEN CITIES COMPANY

The Green Cities Company has driven innovation in real estate investment management for over a decade through the confluence of environmental, social and investment value. With this forward-thinking strategy and fully integrated in-house expertise, the firm acquires, manages, and develops multifamily properties. Deep experience in select U.S. markets, combined with meaningful attention to ESG considerations, positions The Green Cities Company for enhanced tenant retention and superior operations. This differentiated approach, along with disciplined risk management, encompasses the environmental footprint of an asset, the diversity and inclusivity of its community and the wellbeing and fulfillment of its occupants and neighbors. Each member of the team is dedicated to a resilient investment portfolio that yields results to the firm's investors, employees, tenants, and communities. For more information, please visit www.greencities.com.

