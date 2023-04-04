Corridor Acquires Comprehensive A/R Solutions, Leader in Skilled Nursing Facility Revenue Cycle Services

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Corridor Group Holdings, LLC (Corridor) announced today that it has acquired Comprehensive A/R Solutions, a market leading provider of revenue cycle management (RCM) solutions to Skilled Nursing Facilities (SNFs). With this acquisition, Corridor expands its footprint to a critical new segment within post-acute healthcare while accelerating the expansion of its technology-enabled RCM solutions platform.

Corridor Logo (PRNewswire)

"With a unique combination of talented leadership, expert staff, market-unique technology and a proven delivery model, Comprehensive has an excellent reputation serving a dynamic provider market which needs innovative and results-based financial solutions," said Des Varady, Chief Executive Officer of Corridor. "Corridor's established post-acute technology and workflow RCM platforms will expand and strengthen Comprehensive's capabilities to deliver for its clients."

The post-acute healthcare provider market continues to see substantial growth opportunities in an environment of continuing reimbursement and labor acquisition challenges. Together, Comprehensive and Corridor help providers solve for these challenges with cost-effective, results-driven, technology-enabled RCM solutions.

In connection with the transaction, Sandy Shur, founder and principal of Comprehensive, will continue to lead the Comprehensive business as part of Corridor's executive leadership team.

"Corridor has a strong reputation for delivering quality services," said Ms. Shur. "The combination of Corridor and Comprehensive will leverage our joint RCM capabilities and enhance offerings to our clients. We are excited to be joining forces with Corridor." Ms. Shur will also join Corridor's Board of Directors to provide guidance to Corridor's continuing post-acute market growth.

Corridor is a portfolio company of HealthEdge Investment Partners, a Tampa, Florida based private equity firm focused on investing in lower middle market healthcare companies.

About Comprehensive A/R Solutions

Based in Lakewood, NJ, Comprehensive A/R Solutions is a full-service revenue cycle management company serving Skilled Nursing Facilities. Founded in 2009, Comprehensive delivers a seamless process for accounts receivable success, becoming its client's de facto back office by assuming complete responsibility for billing and accounts receivable from the admissions process through collections. 'We value your money like our own' is Comprehensive's credo and guides every decision. For more information, visit https://comphcs.com/.

About Corridor

Founded in 1989, The Corridor Group Holdings, LLC (Corridor) is a leading provider of technology-enabled outsourced coding, revenue cycle and education solutions to the post-acute healthcare industry. Leveraging deep and broad post-acute expertise, Corridor delivers documentation quality improvement and reimbursement success to clients ranging from large health systems and national chains to smaller, independently operated agencies. For more information visit www.corridorgroup.com.

About HealthEdge Investment Partners

HealthEdge Investment Partners, LLC is an operating-oriented private equity firm founded in 2005 that focuses exclusively on the healthcare industry. HealthEdge seeks to achieve superior returns by investing in businesses that benefit from the knowledge, experience, and network of relationships of its partners. HealthEdge's partners have more than 100 years of combined operating experience in healthcare as operators and investors. For more information on HealthEdge, visit www.healthedgepartners.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Corridor