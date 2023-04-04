Cohen Veterans Network Reveals #MightyMilitaryKids Events and Resources for April's Month of the Military Child

CVN Shares Tips for Parents to Connect with Teens in Support of Their Mental Health

STAMFORD, Conn., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This April, in honor of Month of the Military Child, Cohen Veterans Network (CVN), a not-for-profit philanthropic organization that serves post-9/11 veterans, active duty service members and their families through a nationwide system of mental health clinics, is highlighting the unique experiences of #MightyMilitaryKids and teens and celebrating them for their strength and resilience. To mark the occasion, Cohen Clinics around the country will be hosting events for military kids as the network provides tips in support of military teen mental health and a roundup of helpful resources for military families.

Currently, there are nearly one million military children of active duty service members. Military families relocate three times as often as civilian families. During their school career, military children move and change schools an average of six to nine times.

"Military kids serve right alongside their parents," says Cohen Veterans Network President and CEO Dr. Anthony Hassan. "They uniquely experience many of the challenges associated with military life including lengthy separations from loved ones, frequent moves, and the need to continuously adapt to new schools and social circles. Established to fill the gaps in care, CVN is here to help military families manage the mental health impacts of their service. We are proud to support military kids and honor them for their tremendous sacrifices."

CVN is inviting military families and supporters everywhere to celebrate #MightyMilitaryKids and teens with a number of opportunities throughout April. The network is additionally sharing tools and resources in support of military families. Highlights include:

#MightyMilitaryKids on Social Media – Join CVN on April 19th in support of military kids by wearing purple. Share photos on social media using hashtags #PurpleUp and #MightyMilitaryKids.

Tips on How to Connect with Your Military Teen - A time of growing independence, adolescence is a pivotal period in a child's life. CVN is sharing parenting advice on how to maintain a connection with your child in support of their mental health as they navigate the teenage years.

Cohen Clinic Month of the Military Child Events – From a carnival to an eggstravaganza, Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinics across the country are hosting a number of free, family-friendly events open to all military families.

Resources for Military Families - CVN has developed a list of community partner organizations that provide essential support for military families on everything from education to summer camp.

Since its inception in April 2016, CVN has provided high-quality, accessible mental health services to over 50,000 individuals, including children. In fact, approximately 16% of clients served have been children. CVN additionally treats the entire military family with family members making up 47% of clients. Care is available through CVN's national network of 23 Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinics.

For a complete list of CVN's Month of the Military Child events, tools and resources visit cohenveteransnetwork.org/militarykids.

B-roll of Cohen Clinic children's play therapy and family therapy is available here.

ABOUT COHEN VETERANS NETWORK

Cohen Veterans Network (CVN) is a 501(c)(3) national not-for-profit philanthropic organization for post-9/11 veterans, active duty service members and their families. CVN focuses on improving mental health outcomes, operating a network of outpatient mental health clinics in high-need communities, in which trained clinicians deliver holistic evidence-based care to treat mental health conditions. It was established in 2016 by philanthropist Steven A. Cohen with a commitment of $275 million to build the network. Learn more about CVN here.

