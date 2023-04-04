CISCO TOPS 26th ANNUAL FORTUNE 100 BEST COMPANIES TO WORK FOR LIST IN 2023

CISCO TOPS 26th ANNUAL FORTUNE 100 BEST COMPANIES TO WORK FOR LIST IN 2023

Cisco is followed by Hilton, American Express, Wegmans Food Markets, and Accenture

NEW YORK, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Fortune and Great Place to Work revealed their annual Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For list, with Cisco taking top honors for the third year in a row. Of this year's leader, Fortune Senior Reporter Megan Leonhardt writes, "Cisco continues to work toward improving workforce diversity. It increased the number of employees self-identifying as African American or Black overall from 5.9% in fiscal year 2020 to 10% in FY22. Since 2000, the company has achieved a 60% increase in African American and Black employees in entry-level through manager roles, and a 94% increase in representation at the director level. The number of African American and Black employees within the vice president and C-suite ranks grew by 160% during the last fiscal year." Read more about the companies on the list here.

Cisco tops the 26th annual Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For list in 2023, followed by Hilton, American Express, Wegmans Food Markets, and Accenture. (PRNewswire)

The companies on the 2023 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For list currently have 109,349 open positions.

Of this year's list, Fortune Editor-in-Chief Alyson Shontell says, "Fortune is pleased to have collaborated once again with Great Place to Work to recognize the 100 Best Companies to Work For. We congratulate all the organizations included in this year's ranking for creating positive work environments and value for their employees, especially during this period of economic uncertainty."

The 2023 top 10 Fortune Best Companies to Work For are the following:

Cisco Hilton American Express Wegmans Food Markets Accenture Nvidia Atlassian Salesforce Comcast NBCUniversal Marriott

See the full list here.

The 2023 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For, by the numbers:

96 of the 100 best companies provide remote work options

17 companies cover 100% of health care premiums on at least one of their plans

22 companies offer an unlimited number of free mental health sessions to their employees

47% of new Atlassian hires live more than two hours away from a physical company office

Wegmans has given $135 million in scholarships to more than 44,000 employees since 1984

109,349: The current number of open positions at the 100 Best Companies to Work For

Also in the April/ May 2023 issue of Fortune:

"Leading the 'best company' through the 'worst thing'": a profile of Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins by Susie Gharib

"Visa moved part of its C-suite to Atlanta to diversify company ranks—but making a dent in the city's income inequality problem is an uphill battle" by Ellen McGirt

"Over 150,000 people have been let go so far this year. Are layoffs a confession of bad management?" by Geoff Colvin: If 2023 is "the year of efficiency," what were the CEOs of Meta, Amazon, and others doing in all those previous years?

"Marc Benioff says he can juggle empathy, cost cuts and layoffs as he doubles down on efficiency at Salesforce" by Michal Lev-Ram: Can Benioff maintain a "we're family" culture amid tough times?

"Recent Salesforce and Meta job cuts show even good severance packages won't soften the blow for workers" by Megan Leonhardt

"How to rebound from a mid-career layoff" by Alicia Adamczyk

METHODOLOGY

Fortune partners each year with people analytics firm Great Place to Work to determine the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For list. For the complete methodology, visit fortune.com/franchise-list-page/best-companies-2023-methodology.

To be considered for the list, companies must be Great Place to Work-Certified™, have at least 1,000 U.S. employees, and cannot be a government agency. Great Place to Work requires statistically significant survey results; reviews anomalies in responses, news, and financial performance; and investigates any employee reports of company incompliance with strict surveying rules to validate the integrity of the results and findings. Data is also normalized to compare companies fairly across sizes and industries.

To find out more about how to become Great Place to Work-Certified and apply to this or other Best Workplaces lists, visit greatplacetowork.com.

The April/ May 2023 issue of Fortune will be on newsstands on April 25 .

About FORTUNE

The Fortune mission is to change the world by making business better. We achieve that by providing trusted information, telling great stories, and building world-class communities. We measure performance by rigorous benchmarks. And we hold companies accountable. Our goal is to make Fortune a force for good through its second century and beyond. For more information, visit www.fortune.com.

Media Inquiries:

Alison Klooster

+1 646-437-6613

Alison.klooster@fortune.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE FORTUNE Media