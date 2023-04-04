Behr Paint Company Debuts First-Ever Exterior Stain Color of the Year, "Cordovan Brown"

The rich and timeless brown hue pairs perfectly with neutrals to elevate any outdoor space.

SANTA ANA, Calif., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Behr Paint Company is introducing its first-ever Exterior Wood Stain Color of the Year, Cordovan Brown, a richly satisfying hue with timeless appeal for a fresh outdoor environment—just in time for spring. The wood stain is transformative both on its own and when paired with beiges, grays, and welcoming whites—such as Behr's 2023 Paint Color of the Year, Blank Canvas.

Cordovan Brown is a classic wood stain that is versatile enough to be used by DIYers, designers, and professionals to tackle any outdoor residential or commercial project. The deep hue complements a wide range of architectural styles from traditional to modern.

"Our goal is to make the color selection process easier, so projects can get done quicker," said Jodi Allen, Global Chief Marketing Officer at Behr. "Announcing our first-ever exterior stain color of the year diversifies our color trend forecasting and delivers on the color leadership consumers can expect from Behr."

The 2023 Exterior Stain Color of the Year is available exclusively at The Home Depot in a variety of BEHR® products including the #1 rated exterior stain, according to a leading independent consumer publication, BEHR PREMIUM® Solid Color Premium Waterproofing Exterior Stain, as well as BEHR PREMIUM® Semi-Transparent Waterproofing Exterior Stain, BEHR PREMIUM® ADVANCED DECKOVER®, BEHR® Solid Color House & Fence Wood Stain, and BEHR® DECKPLUS®.

"We believe wood stains hold just as much power as paint. They offer a polished finish on decks, porches, doors and more which can enhance the overall curb appeal," said Erika Woelfel, Vice President of Color & Creative Services at Behr. "Paint and stain can play off each other beautifully, creating a balanced color scheme on exterior surfaces and structures. Pairing darker wood tones like Cordovan Brown with soft natural paint colors creates contrast and compatibility for any style."

Founded in 1947, Behr Paint Company is one of the largest manufacturers of paints, primers, decorative finishes, stains, surface preparation and application products for do-it-yourselfers and professionals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Santa Ana, Calif.-based company and maker of the most trusted paint brand BEHR® is dedicated to meeting the project needs of DIYers, professionals, architects and designers with an unwavering commitment to quality, innovation and value. For more information, visit BEHR.com. Professional contractors can visit BEHRPRO.com to learn about BEHR products and BEHR PRO® services. Behr Paint Company is a subsidiary of Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS).

