Teletherapy Leader and Student Affairs Organization Seek to Improve Student Mental Health

Uwill enters third year of partnership with NASPA to bring mental health support to students nationwide

NATICK, Mass., April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Uwill, the leading mental health and wellness solution for colleges and students, is excited to celebrate its third year as an educational teletherapy partner of NASPA, Student Affairs Administrators in Higher Education. Beginning in 2020, NASPA and Uwill collaborate to promote and research mental health and wellness on college campuses nationwide. Uwill's innovative technology facilitates immediate appointments with licensed mental health counselors based on student needs and preferences.

Uwill's partnership with NASPA includes participation in the pre-conference VPSA institute , where leaders from colleges across the country discuss challenges facing students today. Uwill plans to share aggregate data from its 120 clients comprised of private, public, and online institutions.

Recent survey data from Uwill and NASPA shows a continued decline in student mental health, with 72% of student affairs and counseling leadership saying the overall trajectory of campus mental health worsened during the past year.

"The increasing need for mental health resources directly affects student affairs professionals," said Michael London, Founder and CEO of Uwill. "Our partnership with NASPA allows us to communicate valuable information with college leadership to assist all learners."

The NASPA Annual Conference is recognized as the leading development event for student affairs professionals. With more than 5,000 participants, the 2023 NASPA Annual Conference will feature educational sessions and networking events that engage and inspire meaningful work on campus.

Utilizing its proprietary technology and counselor team, Uwill pioneered the first student and therapist matching platform. The solution offers an immediate appointment with a licensed counselor based on student preferences, all modalities of teletherapy, a direct crisis connection, wellness events, realtime data, and support. Uwill partners with students from all 50 states, including institutions such as Bucknell, UC Santa Barbara, University of Wisconsin - Madison, and Xavier.

