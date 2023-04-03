Promethean expands its interactive display line-up with the launch of ActivPanel LX, focusing on ease of use, flexibility, and value

Promethean expands its interactive display line-up with the launch of ActivPanel LX, focusing on ease of use, flexibility, and value

New entry is designed to meet the needs of schools looking for a high-quality, more budget-friendly option that can plug in easily to their current technology ecosystem

SEATTLE, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Promethean, a global leader in interactive display technology, has launched the ActivPanel LX, a lower-priced panel that provides customers exceptional ease of use and flexibility, along with the quality and longevity the company is known for. With this latest offering, Promethean is well positioned to meet the needs of a growing segment of the education technology market.

(PRNewsfoto/Promethean) (PRNewswire)

"If there's one thing we've learned over our more than 25 years in the edtech business, it's that every school and district is unique—with different demands when it comes to their classroom technology," said Lance Solomon, chief product officer at Promethean. "We're excited to offer the ActivPanel LX to customers who place affordability, simplicity, and versatility at the top of their list of requirements."

The ActivPanel LX is a simplified, peripheral touchscreen panel that can be easily connected to a laptop with a USB-C cable or paired with a computing module to complement an existing Chrome or Windows environment. It also works seamlessly with the software and apps teachers already use, so they can plug and play with minimal training.

IT administrators will find the ActivPanel LX easy to set up and install, and they won't have to enroll, manage, or frequently update the panel. Because no personal identifying information is saved to or retained on the panel and it is not part of a network, IT staff can use their existing security protocols and authentication methods and won't have to perform any security updates.

"Every district, school, and classroom deserves to have access to interactive displays, no matter their geographic location, student demographics, or budget," said Matt Cole, EVP global sales at Promethean. "By making a panel that's so easy for teachers to use and IT staff to take care of, we're making it possible for millions more students around the world to benefit from this transformative technology."

School leaders who want to ensure they are making a wise investment in education technology that's built to last far into the future will appreciate the advanced features of the ActivPanel LX, including a crystal clear 4K display that leverages HDMI 2.0 technology; Gigabit ethernet ports that facilitate uncompromised network speeds to a connected OPS device; LCD bonded glass that provides both excellent writing and viewing experiences; and advanced touch technology that provides pen and touch differentiation, palm erase, and 20 points of touch.

For more information about the ActivPanel LX, visit Prometheanworld.com.

About Promethean

Promethean is a leading education technology company working to transform the way the world learns and collaborates. From our founding in Blackburn, England, more than 25 years ago to our global operations serving 126 countries today, we've continued to explore, innovate, and inspire—designing learning and collaboration tools that are built for breakthroughs. Our award-winning interactive display, ActivPanel, and lesson delivery software, ActivInspire and ClassFlow, were designed to engage students, connect colleagues, and bring out the brilliance in everyone. With headquarters in Seattle, Washington, and offices worldwide, Promethean is a subsidiary of the NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited (HKSE: 0777) group of companies. Visit us at PrometheanWorld.com.

©2023 Promethean. All Rights Reserved. Promethean, the Promethean logo, ActivPanel, ActivSync, ActivInspire, ActivConnect, ActivSound, ClassFlow, ActivPen, and Vellum are trademarks or registered trademarks of Promethean Limited in the United Kingdom, United States, and other countries around the world. All other product and company names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders. Unless specifically identified as such, Promethean's use of third-party trademarks does not indicate any relationship, sponsorship, or endorsement between Promethean and the owners of these trademarks.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Promethean