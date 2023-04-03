Mohr Partners Adds Commercial Real Estate Veteran Russell Gum as Managing Director

DALLAS, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mohr Partners, Inc., a top-three global occupier-focused corporate real estate services firm, has hired Russell Gum, a 26-year corporate real estate veteran, as Managing Director of Client Solutions. As part of the firm's corporate leadership team, he will be based at Mohr Partners' global headquarters in Dallas, Texas, and report directly to Misti Meggs, Chief Commercial Officer.

In his role, Gum will work directly with Mohr Partners' existing corporate services and logistics/industrial clients in managing their leased and owned real estate. He will also collaborate closely with Mohr Partners' existing Global Corporate Services leadership team to deliver integrated solutions across all service disciplines and geographies.

"I am looking forward to leveraging my two-plus decades of experience in managing large and complex real estate portfolios for Fortune 500 clients together with Mohr Partners' best-in-class full-service corporate real estate platform to deliver a high-touch level service and great outcomes to both corporate and healthcare clients," Gum said.

Additionally, Gum will support Mohr Partners' brokers, service-lines leaders and strategic partners in developing new business as a part of the firm's client solutions team.

"As our clients address the ever-growing complexity in managing and optimizing their real estate footprint, they will increasingly require innovative corporate real estate solutions to drive efficiencies and cost savings," Meggs said. "Russell's strong background as a hands-on real estate advisor uniquely qualifies him to deliver optimal outcomes for our clients."

Prior to Mohr Partners, Gum has served in increasingly responsible corporate real estate advisory roles with Cresa, Savills, JLL and CBRE. He also served as a transaction manager with Bank of America's corporate real estate department.

Mohr Partners, Inc. is a global corporate real estate advisor, providing corporate tenants with an integrated set of portfolio services including strategic planning, business intelligence, lease administration/accounting & FASB ASC 842 compliance, research and site selection, labor analytics, project and construction management, comprehensive demographics analysis, economic incentives negotiations and transaction management. Since 1986, Mohr Partners has been managing real estate portfolios for corporations, and each year completes transactions for its clients in all 50 U.S. states, all provinces of Canada and locations around the world. Mohr Partners seamlessly provides corporate real estate services globally through its strategic alliance partners in Canada, Mexico/Latin America, EMEA and Asia Pacific. For more information on Mohr Partners, please visit www.mohrpartners.com.

