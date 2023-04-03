Meet the Airmega ProX: Coway's New Air Purifier Designed For Businesses That Can Clean Rooms Nearly as Big as a Basketball Court

Meet the Airmega ProX: Coway's New Air Purifier Designed For Businesses That Can Clean Rooms Nearly as Big as a Basketball Court

The leading air purifier brand enters enterprise market, responding to rising demand from businesses with a powerful new Coway model that covers up to covers 4,253 ft2

LOS ANGELES, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Coway , a leading wellness tech company, launched the Airmega ProX , the first model in its lineup specifically designed for extra-large spaces in public settings such as office buildings, schools, hospitals, restaurants and more. Packed with 2 Max2 filters and a dual motor, the Airmega ProX is a powerful machine that circulates every inch of a 4,253 square foot room (nearly the size of an NBA basketball court) with clean air in less than an hour.

Before the pandemic hit, monitoring and improving air quality in buildings was an afterthought for many US businesses and public entities. Coway has seen that change over the past three years, particularly from schools, which make up over 88% of its B2B sales from 2022. Between recent indoor air quality improvement measures from the Biden Administration to reduce the spread of airborne viruses, and new research on the harmful health effects of inhaling gas stove emissions , air purifiers remain top-of-mind with consumers and businesses alike.

At $999, the Airmega ProX delivers the largest square footage coverage out of all of Coway's air purifier models and the majority of competitors. The Airmega ProX also has a 3-stage HyperCaptive™ filtration process – the most powerful out of all Coway models to-date. The unit includes a washable pre-filter, an activated carbon filter and Green True HEPA™ filter that can remove 99.999%* of ultra-fine particles down to 0.01 microns, which is smaller than most bacteria, viruses, fungi, mold and pollen.

The Airmega ProX comes in Mocha Beige and has an array of cutting-edge features to clean rooms at record speed, such as:

Binary motors and dual purification - The model draws contaminated air from two sides and pushes filtered air out to the top of the unit, cleaning the air you breathe faster and more efficiently.

Smart Mode (Auto, Turbo, Silent, and Eco) - The Airmega ProX adapts to its surroundings, changing modes and airflow speed as needed with your room's conditions.

Real-time air quality monitoring - The 24/7 pollution monitor senses air quality throughout the day, adjusting purification to the necessary level, and saving energy when it's not needed. The model is the first of the Airmega line with a 3 Particle Sensor that can detect PM 10, PM 2.5 & PM 1.

Built in convenience - The model has wheels and a handle that are tucked away and invisible to the eye that help maintain functionality while preserving aesthetic.

Beauty in simplicity - The Airmega ProX is sleek, understated and elegant while still slim (Dimensions: 18.9 x 24.3 x 36.6) as it can blend into an indoor area or stand out as a design staple.

To purchase the Airmega ProX, please visit h ttp://cowaymega.com/products/airmega-prox .

About Coway

Our obsession with home health began in Korea in 1989. Today, Coway is proud to bring our award-winning products and home health expertise to the US with Coway Airmega air purifiers, Coway Bidetmega for bathrooms, and Coway Aquamega water purifiers. Since our founding, Coway has become a global leader in intensive research, engineering, and innovation, amassing over 5,000 intellectual property rights in all.

The Coway R&D Center, an environmental technology research institute, has 366 researchers, developing technologies around all aspects of life. The center also serves as our environmental quality, design, and cosmetics institute. Whether researching billions of data points to document air quality, conducting hundreds of tests to create the perfect seat for every body shape, or employing twenty-three certified water sommeliers—when we say we're obsessed with health, we mean it. For more information, please visit https://cowaymega.com or http://newsroom.coway.com .

*Coway air purifiers have been proven to trap dust, pollen, dander, viruses and bacteria in the air based on KCL(Korea Conformity Laboratories) testing. They have been tested in a 30m3 size chamber according to the Korea Air Cleaning Association standard (SPS-KACA 002-132:2018 Modified) to measure the 0.01μm size of particle removal rate. It was tested on maximum airflow speed in normal room temperature and humidity conditions. The performance may vary in the actual living environment of customers. Tested with Coway Airmega 150, AP-1216L, AP-1512HH, AP-1512HHS, 200M, Icon, IconS, 250, 250S, 300, 300S, 400, 400S.

Media Contact:

Coway@codewordagency.com

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Coway USA Inc.