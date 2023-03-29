MIAMI'S NEWEST MEGASHIP--MSC WORLD AMERICA--TO USHER IN A NEW WORLD OF CRUISING, NOW AVAILABLE TO BOOK

MSC World America will offer sailings from Miami to the Caribbean starting April 2025

MSC Cruises' second pioneering World-Class ship will feature new experiences and venues tailored to the North American cruise market, including a brand-new family experience – The Harbor

The ship will be the cruise line's third LNG-powered ship and first in North America , exemplifying the brand's commitment to sustainable technology

GENEVA, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A new world of cruising is coming to Miami and is now available for booking. MSC Cruises—the world's third largest and fastest growing cruise brand—opened sales today for MSC World America. The remarkable LNG-powered ship will be the second in the cruise line's innovative World Class when she launches in April 2025, offering sustainable cruising with new, immersive and unique experiences at sea.

MSC World America will sail from MSC Cruises' brand new, state-of-the-art terminal at PortMiami, which is set to be the largest cruise terminal in North America once completed. She will exclusively sail 7-night Caribbean itineraries during her inaugural season, giving guests the opportunity to visit some of the most sought-after destinations in the world on a ship designed for worldly and curious travelers.

The ship's itineraries are designed to maximize time available for guests to fully discover the various ports of call. All sailings will include visits to Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve—MSC Cruises' stunning private destination in The Bahamas.

Available Itineraries:

Eastern Caribbean : Puerto Plata , Dominican Republic ; San Juan, Puerto Rico ; Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, The Bahamas

Western Caribbean : Costa Maya and Cozumel, Mexico ; Roatan, Honduras ; Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, The Bahamas

Voyager's Club members will benefit from their usual exclusive benefits when booking more than 12 months ahead of their departure. This includes a 5% + 5% discount, double membership points for the type of experience chosen and a $50 onboard credit.1 Members booking by April 12, 2023 will receive an additional onboard credit of $50.2

To book a cruise on MSC World America, click here.

MSC World America will be optimized for North American cruising with new restaurants, bars, public spaces and experiences designed to create a truly memorable cruise vacation. On board, different cultures will come together from around the world as elegant European design meets American comfort.

One of the revolutionary new experiences on board MSC World America will be The Harbor—a brand new outdoor destination designed for kids and families to play and relax together. The new area on deck 20 places all the components of the perfect family experience at sea in one convenient location. The Harbor combines a water park, interactive water features, new thrills, and comfortable areas to relax with delicious food and cool beverages.

The Harbor offers some of the best views of the ocean, alongside adventures like the intricate High Trail course and zip line, sensory play areas for little ones, and the Harbor Lighthouse—a thematic playground kids are sure to love. The Harbor will feature fun food trucks at sea, serving up convenient snacks and refreshments within steps of five new spaces offering plenty of well-shaded seating and stunning sea views.

Ruben Rodriguez, President, MSC Cruises USA, said, "MSC World America will be another major milestone in our North American growth story and a fantastic new experience for our guests, whether they're local or visiting from different parts of the world. Our goal with this ship is to go beyond her long list of features with thoughtful touches that make each guest's cruise experience unique and memorable. On board, they'll find the elegant European design that's a hallmark of our entire fleet, mixed with classic American elements and hospitality. We can't wait to have our guests experience our next U.S. flagship."

About MSC World America

MSC World America will create an eye-catching silhouette against the Miami skyline with her signature plumb bow rising vertically from the waterline and Y-shaped aft that opens onto the impressive outdoor World Promenade. The new World Class ship will span 22 decks, measure more than 150 feet wide, feature 2,626 cabins, contain more than 420,000 square feet of public space, and offer top-of-the-line features and facilities, including:

A re-imagined outdoor World Promenade , where unique dining, lounging and entertainment options are paired with stunning ocean views and unmatched LED light shows

The indoor World Galleria —lined with bars, restaurants, shops and boutiques—topped with a state-of-the-art LED and kinetic light ceiling

13 restaurants:

20 bars and lounges, including:

A striking 11-deck-high dry slide made of stainless steel, giving guests a fun way to reach the lower decks in style.

Six pools and 14 hot tubs , including a spacious indoor pool with retractable roof and twin adults-only Zen pools at the aft of the ship.

Expansive water park with water slides that include a VR experience.

Kids Clubs featuring dedicated facilities for age groups ranging from infants to 17 years old.

Three entertainment venues with all-new live entertainment and theater shows.

Stylish and comfortable staterooms and suites, including Infinite Ocean View cabins, balconies that overlook the outdoor World Promenade and connecting family staterooms.

The MSC Yacht Club, featuring spacious suites, dedicated lounge and restaurant, private pool and sun deck facilities, and 24-hour concierge and butler service as well as spacious, luxurious suites.

Commitment to the environment

MSC Cruises is committed to pioneering sustainable technologies and renewable fuels, with a goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050. As the third LNG-powered ship in MSC Cruises' fleet and first based in the U.S., MSC World America will be a key step toward that goal, creating a world where technology meets innovation for a more sustainable cruise experience. LNG is the most sustainable marine fuel currently available at scale, with the ability to nearly eliminate particulate air pollutant emissions like sulfur oxides and fine particles, greatly reduce nitrogen oxides and achieve a greenhouse gas reduction of up to 20%. MSC World America will also feature a selective catalytic reduction (SCR) system that reduces NOx emissions by 90% when LNG is not available and the ship must run on marine gas oil.

The new ship will also feature systems to maximize efficiency as well as an advanced wastewater treatment system and an underwater radiated noise management system with hull and engine room designs that minimizes acoustic sound impact, reducing potential effects on marine life.

About MSC Cruises

MSC Cruises is the world's third largest cruise brand as well as the market leader in Europe, South America, the Gulf region and Southern Africa. It is also the fastest growing global cruise brand with a strong presence in the Caribbean, North America and the Far East markets.

Headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, MSC Cruises is one of the two brands that sit within the Cruise Division of MSC Group, the world's leading and privately held shipping and logistics conglomerate with over 300 years of maritime heritage. MSC Cruises – the contemporary brand - has a modern fleet of 21 vessels combined with a sizeable future global investment portfolio of new vessels, terminals and other assets. The fleet is projected to grow to 23 cruise ships by 2025, with options for six more vessel orders in place through 2030.

MSC Cruises offers its guests an enriching, immersive and safe cruise experience inspired by the Company's European heritage, where they can enjoy international dining, world-class entertainment, award-winning family programs, and the very latest user-friendly technology on board. To learn more about MSC Cruises' itineraries and experience on board its ships, click here.

The line's number one priority has always been the health and safety of its guests and crew, as well as the communities at the destinations its ships serve. In August 2020, MSC Cruises implemented a new comprehensive and robust health and safety protocol to become the first major line to return to sea. To learn more about MSC Cruises' health & safety protocol, click here.

MSC Cruises has long been committed to environmental stewardship, with a long-term goal to achieve net zero emissions for its operations by 2050. The Company is also a significant investor in next-generation environmental marine technologies, with the objective to support their accelerated development and availability industry-wide. To learn more about the Company's environmental commitment, click here.

Finally, to learn more about the MSC Foundation, MSC Group's own vehicle to lead, focus and advance its conservation, humanitarian and cultural commitments, click here.

1 This offer is applicable to Silver, Diamond and Gold Voyagers Club Members

2 Excluding Welcome Members

