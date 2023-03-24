Tapping Into Consumer Appeal, GNC and GHOST® Announce Highly Awaited CINNABON® Collab

Bakery-inspired flavor joins lineup of industry-leading products with new WHEY and VEGAN proteins

PITTSBURGH , March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- If you're in need of a new protein to power your next workout, the newest drop from GHOST® at GNC might be just what you're looking for. Landing exclusively at GNC stores and online at GNC.com, is GHOST®'s newest collaboration GHOST® x CINNABON®. Consumers know CINNABON's timeless, delicious, bakery-inspired goodness. And now, GHOST® and GNC are bringing that iconic, nostalgic flavor to shoppers with the launch of GHOST® WHEY x CINNABON® and GHOST® VEGAN x CINNABON®.

"GHOST® is strengthening its presence as a leader in the GNC portfolio," said Kevin Maloberti, VP, Merchandising, GNC. "Not only does GHOST® surpass consumers' expectations for powerful products, but their fun, nostalgic flavor collabs offers our shoppers something different every time they step into our stores. Drops like this one with GHOST® x Cinnabon® is a win-win because they help consumers lean-in to great tasting products that are made up of top-notch ingredients."

GNC is keeping the innovation coming with the addition of the new GHOST® x CINNABON® products. In addition, the introduction of GHOST® VEGAN x CINNABON®, the first major collab in the vegan protein category, allows both companies to continue to push the envelope on flavor innovation. To authentically incorporate the nostalgic taste of a Cinnabon® cinnamon roll, the protein powder features Cinnabon's signature Makara® cinnamon.

"As always, authenticity is core to everything we do at GHOST®. We know our fans aren't looking for flavors that already exist in the market, and that's why we launched a new protein powder flavor in partnership with CINNABON®," said Dan Lourenco, Co-Founder and CEO of GHOST®. "We are ecstatic that GNC will have this product available to shoppers, so everyone can enjoy the nostalgic taste of a Cinnabon roll while meeting their protein goals."

In the past year GHOST® has launched six major new products at GNC including, most recently, GHOST® x FAZE CLAN™ "FAZE POP™" in March 2023.

To learn more about GNC, please visit www.gnc.com . For more information on GHOST, visit ghostlifestyle.com.

About GNC

GNC is a leading global health and wellness brand that provides high-quality, science-based products and solutions consumers need to live mighty, live fit, and Live Well.

The brand touches consumers worldwide by providing its products and services through company-owned retail locations, domestic and international franchise locations, digital commerce and strong wholesale and retail partnerships across the globe. GNC's diversified, multi-channel business model has worldwide reach and a well-recognized, trusted brand. By combining exceptional innovation, product development capabilities and an extensive global distribution network, GNC manages a best-in-class product portfolio. www.gnc.com .

About GHOST®

GHOST® is a lifestyle brand of dietary supplements, sports nutrition products, energy drinks, and apparel. GHOST® is disrupting the sports nutrition industry by creating a lifestyle movement that includes transparent innovative products, global distribution, immersive content, key influencer partnerships, and authentic collaborations with many of the world's leading flavor brands including OREO®, CHIPS AHOY!®, SOUR PATCH KIDS®, SONIC®, WARHEADS®, SWEDISH FISH®, and Welch's®. GHOST® products can be found at GNC, ghostlifestyle.com and select global retailers in over 40 countries. For more information visit ghostlifestyle.com or connect with the brand on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, or Twitch.

